Alleged Danville domestic dispute is fatal

URBANA - Authorities said the woman shot in a Danville domestic dispute this month has died.



Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said 29 year-old Marlene Brown of Danville died at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. An autopsy will be done Wednesday.



Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy earlier said the shooting happened on the night of Dec. 15 in the 300 block of Washington Street. Lacy said the suspect, 26 year-old Bryant Marshall of Danville, and Ms. Brown, his girlfriend, were arguing over suspicions of her cheating on him.



Lacy said Marshall left the home and hid in the back seat of a truck. When Ms. Brown came outside, Lacy said Marshall shot the woman three times in the head.



Lacy said Marshall later surrendered to responding police officers, saying "she pushed me to do it." Police also found the gun.



Brown faces eight charges, including attempted first degree murder. However, those counts could be upgraded with the woman's death.