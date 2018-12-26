MTD misses out on another federal grant for downtown development

By TIM DITMAN

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District lost out in its second bid for federal funding this year for the massive downtown Champaign development project called The Yards, but MTD officials said they plan to try again next year.

The district applied for two $25 million federal grants in connection with an expansion of its Illinois Terminal building, part of The Yards development.

District officials learned in September that the MTD wouldn’t receive one of those grants, a 5339 facilities grant, then got word this month that it also wasn’t on the list for 2018 federal BUILD grant funding.

MTD spokeswoman Lisa Meid said the U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced the BUILD grant award winners, and the MTD wasn’t on the list. Only one community in Illinois was funded — Springfield, which will get $22 million for Amtrak rail work.

Meid also said details aren’t yet available about when the application process would begin for 2019 BUILD grant funding.

“Although we didn’t receive a BUILD award this time around, the expansion to Illinois Terminal has tremendous support from our area legislators,” said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt.

“We intend to apply again,” Gnadt said. “It took us four attempts to be awarded the TIGER grant for MCORE, and the outcome has been transformative, especially on campus.”

The MTD got a $15.7 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant for the campus-area street reconstruction project.

The Yards project was unveiled in fall as an estimated $200 million development including an expansion of the Illinois Terminal building at 45 E. University Ave., C, a multipurpose arena that could house a Division I University of Illinois hockey program, a 175-room hotel, convention space for up to 1,000 people, 154,000 square feet of retail and office space and parking decks.

The project site would be bordered generally by University Avenue on the north, the Canadian National tracks to the east, Springfield Avenue to the south and Neil and Walnut streets to the west — all vacant land or home to parking lots and aging buildings.

The scope of the Illinois Terminal expansion has remained undetermined, pending studies that are underway and funding determinations, Meid said.