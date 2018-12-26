UPDATE: I-57 accident scene cleared

2:55 p.m. update

The scene has been cleared and all lanes are open.

***

An accident on Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 225 in Champaign County has resulted in a lane closure and backed-up traffic.

There are no injuries, state police report, but the left lane is closed until the scene is cleared. The right lane is open but traffic is moving slowly.

The accident site is 4 miles south of the Monticello Road exit.