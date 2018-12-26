UPDATE: Prosecutors reviewing charges in shooting after woman's death

Other Related Content Danville man charged with attempted murder in girlfriend's shooting

UPDATE, 8 p.m.:

DANVILLE — Attempted-murder charges filed against a man accused of shooting a Danville woman multiple times in the head are being reviewed by Vermilion County prosecutors now that the mother of six has died from her injuries after a 10-day fight to survive.

The charges against Bryant Marshall Jr., 26, of Danville could be amended following the death of Marlene Brown, 29. She was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.

Vermilion County Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Weber could not say Wednesday whether the current charges against Marshall might be upgraded.

"We are reviewing the additional information that's being provided to us by the Danville Police Department," she said Wednesday, declining to comment further.

Last week, Marshall was arraigned on four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said that on Dec. 15, Marshall was arguing with Ms. Brown at a residence in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue in Danville, and at some point, he left and hid in the back seat of a truck. Lacy said that when Ms. Brown came outside, Marshall shot her, hitting her three times in the head. She said he surrendered to police officers who responded to the call, telling them "she pushed me to do it." Police said they also recovered a gun.

Marshall's bond was set at $2 million, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4 in Vermilion County Circuit Court.

A sister of Ms. Brown, Katherline Bonnie Smith of Dallas, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds to pay for her funeral.

"After a 10-day battle to fight for her life, my baby sister, Marlene, collected her wings," Smith wrote on the page. "She fell victim to domestic gun violence. She leaves behind 6 amazing, beautiful children. As you can imagine, my family is stricken by grief. Funeral expenses are only the beginning for my family."

Smith told News-Gazette Media on Wednesday that Ms. Brown had broken up with Marshall days before the incident, and Marshall then became "obsessed" with her sister.

This fatal shooting now bumps the total number of homicides in Danville this year to 10, in which 11 people have been killed. Nine have been shootings, and one was a fatal stabbing.

— Tracy Crane

* * * * *

Original story, published 10:30 a.m.:

DANVILLE — Authorities said a woman shot in an alleged domestic dispute earlier this month in Danville has died.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Marlene Brown, 29, of Danville died at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

According to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, the shooting happened Dec. 15 in the 300 block of Washington Street, and stemmed from an argument between Ms. Brown and Bryant Marshall, 26, of Danville over his suspicions of her infidelity.

Lacy said at some point, Marshall left the home and hid in the back seat of a truck. When Ms. Brown came outside, Lacy said Marshall shot her three times in the head.

Lacy said Marshall later surrendered to police officers who were responding, saying “she pushed me to do it.” Police also recovered a gun.

Marshall faces eight charges, including attempted first-degree murder. However, those counts could be upgraded after Ms. Brown’s death.

Her sister, Katherline Smith, told News-Gazette Media on Wednesday that Ms. Brown had broken up with Marshall days before the incident. Smith said Marshall then became “obsessed” with her sister.

— Tim Ditman