2018 high school holiday tournament scoreboard
2018 holiday tournament schedule
The holiday season brings about an annual tradition each December: holiday high school basketball tournaments. Listed below are tournaments in which area programs, both boys' and girls', will compete in throughout the month. From the 88th Pontiac Holiday Tournament to the 76th Centralia Holiday Tournament and more, we will provide scores and schedules of every holiday tournament featuring an area team.
Boys’ basketball
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
All Games at Robert & Dorothy Miller Gym
Purple Pool: Monticello, Oakwood, PBL, Ridgeview
Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola
Game 1: PBL 60, Ridgeview 54
Game 2: Monticello 35, Oakwood 32
Game 3: GCMS 62, Argenta-Oreana 33
Game 4: Tuscola 62, Neoga 45
Game 5: Ridgeview 53, Oakwood 52
Game 6: PBL 54, Monticello 49
State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools
At Normal West
Game 1: (8) Thornwood 67, (9) Springfield 40
Game 2: (1) Chicago Kenwood 72, (16) Plainfield South 45
Game 3: (12) Normal U-High 54, (5) Zion-Benton 52
Game 4: (13) Machesney Park Harlem 54, (4) Metamora 52
Game 5: (7) Normal Community 50, (10) Mahomet-Seymour 36
Game 6: (2) Joliet Central 64, (15) North Chicago 53
Game 7: (3) Rock Island 61, (14) Chicago North Lawndale 57
Game 8: (6) Wheaton Warrenville South 67, (11) Peoria 45
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
At Shirk Center
Game 1: (7) Bloomington Central Catholic 67, (10) Tri-Valley 53
Game 2: (2) Rock Falls 70, (15) Annawan 43
Game 3: (3) Chicago Providence St. Mel 80, (14) Olympia 25
Game 4: (6) Fieldcrest 59, (11) Kankakee McNamara 47
Game 5: (5) El Paso-Gridley 64, (12) Winnebago 55
Game 6: (4) Quincy Notre Dame 58, (13) St. Thomas More 46
Game 7: (9) Rockford Lutheran 64, (8) St. Joseph-Ogden 61
Game 8: (1) Aurora Christian 64, (16) Peoria Christian 48
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Game 1: (4) Peoria Quest 84, (13) Midwest Central 50
Game 2: (5) Tremont 55, (12) East Peoria 51
Game 3: (9) Springfield Calvary 71, (8) Warrensburg-Latham 67
Game 4: (1) Petersburg PORTA 60, (16) Havana 49
Game 5: (6) Deer Creek-Mackinaw 65, (11) Unity 24
Game 6: (3) Roanoke-Benson 51 (14) Delavan 34
Game 7: (2) Williamsville 70, (15) South Fulton 18
Game 8: (7) Prairie Central 74, (10) Beardstown 71
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Arcola, North Clay, Oblong, Red Hill
Pool B: Dieterich, Newton, CHBC, Sullivan
Game 1: Dieterich 57, Sullivan 33
Game 2: Red Hill 62, Oblong 28
Game 3: North Clay 66, Arcola 57 (OT)
Game 4: Newton 61, Sullivan 36
Game 5: North Clay 53, Oblong 46
Game 6: Dieterich 58, CHBC 51
Thursday, Dec. 27
Centralia Holiday Tournament
Game 1: Champaign Central 44, Thornton Fractional North 39
Game 2: Arlington (Tenn.) 59, Mt. Vernon 45
Game 3: Belleville West 69, Cahokia 47
Game 4: Centennial (Tenn.) 52, Chatham Glenwood 48
Game 5: Alton 68, Lausanne (Tenn.) 65
Game 6: Mundelein Carmel 83, Confluence (Mo.) 51
Game 7: Centralia 53, Chicago Marist 52
Game 8: Evanston 71, Germantown (Tenn.) 36
Kankakee Holiday Tournament: Large Division
Game 1: Lindblom 67, Illiana Christian 53
Game 2: Wauwatosa West (Wis.) 46, Centennial 45
Game 3: Shepard 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 35
Game 4: Kankakee 84, Reavis 33
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Game 1: Simeon 48, Lockport 46 (OT)
Game 2: St. Charles North 62, (3) Danville 48
Game 3: (2) Curie 62, Joliet West 28
Game 4: New Trier 59, Plainfield North 55 (OT)
Game 5: (4) Bloomington 68, Warren 55
Game 6: Benet 57, Peoria Manual 46
Game 7: (1) Bloom 57, Pontiac 48
Game 8: Oak Park-River Forest 60, West Aurora 56
Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville
Game 1: (4) Benton 54, Roxana 26
Game 2: DuQuoin 68, (5) Jerseyville 65
Game 3: Greenville 69, (8) Union County (Ky.) 56
Game 4: (1) Richland County 48, Trigg County, (Ky.) 34
Game 5: (2) Cissna Park 67, Elverado 52
Game 6: Salem 43, (7) Chester 42
Game 7: (6) Steeleville 51, Wesclin 49
Game 8: (3) Pinckneyville 73, Trico 19
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
At St. Louis University High
Game 1: Hazelwood East (Mo.) 74, John Burroughs (Mo.) 68
Game 2: Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 70, St. Louis University High 32
Game 3: Hazelwood Central (Mo.) 66, Bishop DuBourg (Mo.) 47
Game 4: Soldan (Mo.) 49, Carnahan (Mo.) 31
Game 5: St. Louis Christian 78, Urbana 54
Game 6: McCluer (Mo.) 65 University City (Mo.) 60
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
All Games at Robert & Dorothy Miller Gym
Purple Pool: Monticello, Oakwood, PBL, Ridgeview
Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola
Game 7: Tuscola 75, Argenta-Oreana 33
Game 8: GCMS 79, Neoga 59
Game 9: PBL 57, Oakwood 28
Game 10: Monticello 38, Ridgeview 35
Game 11: Neoga 66, Argenta-Oreana 48
Game 12: GCMS 63, Tuscola 45
State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools
At Shirk Center
Game 9: Mahomet-Seymour 63, North Chicago 57
Game 10: Chicago North Lawndale 53, Peoria 35
Game 11: Metamora 62, Zion-Benton 47
Game 12: Plainfield South 71, Springfield 59
Game 13: Chicago Kenwood 66, Thornwood 56
Game 14: Machesney Park Harlem 78, Normal U-High 76
Game 15: Normal Community 52, Joliet Central 42
Game 16: Rock Island 39, Wheaton Warrenville South 36
At Normal West
Game 17: North Chicago 66, Peoria 54
Game 18: Springfield 52, Zion-Benton 51
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
At Normal West
Game 9: Kankakee Bishop McNamara 55, Olympia 46
Game 10: Tri-Valley 61, Annawan 42
Game 11: Winnebago 64, St. Thomas More 62
Game 12: St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Peoria Christian 53
Game 13: Aurora Christian 65, Rockford Lutheran 42
Game 14: Quincy Notre Dame 57, El Paso-Gridley 50
Game 15: Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Rock Falls 54
Game 16: Providence St. Mel 63, Fieldcrest 41
Game 17: Annawan 50, Olympia 33
Game 18: St. Thomas More 66, Peoria Christian 59
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Game 9: East Peoria 65, Midwest Central 51
Game 10: Havanna 60, Warrensburg-Latham 51
Game 11: Unity vs. Delavan, noon (postponed because of power outage)
Game 12: South Fulton vs. Beardstown, 1:30 p.m. (postponed because of power outage)
Game 13: Tremont 71, Peoria Quest 65
Game 14: Springfield Calvary 49, Petersburg PORTA 46
Game 15: Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49, Roanoke-Benson 48
Game 16: Williamsville 66, Prairie Central 65
BSN Classic
Heritage Pool: Blue Ridge, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Judah Christian, Lexington, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage
BHRA Pool: BHRA, Centralia Lutheran, Fisher, Indiana Math & Science, Milford, North Vermillion (Ind.)
At Heritage
Judah Christian 66, Lexington 34
Villa Grove/Heritage 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39
Blue Ridge 48, Salt Fork 36
Judah Christian 75, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49
Lexington 50, Salt Fork 44
Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Blue Ridge 42
At Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Fisher 71, Indiana Math & Science 51
BHRA 90, Centralia Lutheran 80
Milford 64, North Vermillion (Ind.) 53
Centralia Lutheran 84, Indiana Math & Science 65
Fisher 62, Milford 34
North Vermillion (Ind.) 57, BHRA 47
Kansas Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Hutsonville/Palestine, Martinsville, Paris, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Pool B: Chrisman, Paris JV, Tri-County, Westville
Game 1: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 53, Hutsonville/Palestine 41
Game 2: Tri-County 54, Westville 27
Game 3: Paris 86, Martinsville 39
Game 4: Chrisman 69, Paris JV 53
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
Orange Pool: ALAH, Mt. Pulaski, Riverton, St. Teresa
Blue Pool: Decatur Lutheran, Hartsburg-Emden, Heyworth, Maroa-Forsyth
Game 9: (5) Mt. Pulaski 57, (8) ALAH 42
Game 10: (7) Hartsburg-Emden 42, (6) Maroa-Forsyth 41
Game 11: (1) Riverton 64, (4) St. Teresa 50
Game 12: (3) Heyworth 75, (2) Decatur Lutheran 67
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
Purple Pool: Chillicothe IVC, Mt. Zion, Rantoul, Taylorville
Gold Pool: Dunlap, Galesburg, Rochester, Sterling
Game 1: Sterling 56, Dunlap 42
Game 2: Chillicothe IVC 65, Rantoul 53
Game 3: Galesburg 64, Rochester 31
Game 4: Taylorville 69, Mt. Zion 38
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Arcola, North Clay, Oblong, Red Hill
Pool B: Dieterich, Newton, CHBC, Sullivan
Game 7: Arcola 52, Oblong 39
Game 8: Sullivan 69, CHBC 49
Game 9: Red Hill 56, Arcola 32
Game 10: Newton 64, CHBC 34
Game 11: Red Hill 57, North Clay 45
Game 12: Dieterich 59, Newton 42
Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic
Game 1: Arthur Okaw Christian 61, Christian Homeschool 42
Game 2: Homeschool Resource Center 63, ALAH JV 37
Game 3: Westlake Christian 55, Mid-Missouri Homeschool 52
Game 4: Mountain Top Christian 70, Galesburg Christian 38
Game 5: Gailiean Christian 92, Wabash Valley Homeschool 60
Game 6: Preparing Courageous Homeschool 77, Faith Bible Christian 42
Game 7: Calumet Christian 82, Tower Grove Christian 51
Friday, Dec. 28
Centralia Holiday Tournament
Game 9: Mt. Vernon 53, Thornton Fractional North 45
Game 10: Chatham Glenwood 53, Cahokia 29
Game 11: Champaign Central 59, Arlington (Tenn.) 44
Game 12: Belleville West 73, Centennial (Tenn.) 43
Game 13: Lausanne (Tenn.) 86, Confluence (Mo.) 73
Game 14: Alton 51, Mundelein Carmel 45
Game 15: Evanston 64, Centralia 38
Game 16: Marist 60, Germantown (Tenn.) 55
Kankakee Holiday Tournament: Large Division
Game 5: Centennial 60, Bradley-Bourbonnais 43
Game 6: Illiana Christian 54, Reavis 38
Game 7: Shepard 69, Wauwatosa (Wis.) West 59
Game 8: Lindbolm 67, Kankakee 64
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Game 9: Plainfield North 59, Joliet West 54
Game 10: Danville 66, Lockport 64
Game 11: Curie 61, New Trier 41
Game 12: Simeon 56, St. Charles North 52
Game 13: Warren 58, Peoria Manual 56
Game 14: Bloomington 60, Benet 59
Game 15: West Aurora 77, Pontiac 60
Game 16: Bloom 66, Oak Park-River Forest 53
Game 17: Danville 71, Plainfield North 56
Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville
Game 9: Jerseyville 70, Roxana 56
Game 10: DuQuoin 62, Benton 46
Game 11: Union County (Ky.) 60, Trigg County (Ky.) 51
Game 12: Richland County 45, Greenville 31
Game 13: Chester 53, Elverado 48
Game 14: Salem 51, Cissna Park 44
Game 15: Wesclin 56, Trico 32
Game 16: Pinckneyville 65, Steeleville 43
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
At St. Louis University High
Game 7: St. Louis University High 49, Bishop DuBourg (Mo.) 40
Game 8: Urbana 68, Carnahan (Mo.) 47
Game 9: St. Louis CBC 83, John Burroughs (Mo.) 65
Game 10: Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 62, Hazelwood (Mo.) Central 54
Game 11: Soldan (Mo.) 57, St. Louis Christian 55
Game 12: Jennings (Mo.) 57, McCluer 50
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
All Games at Robert & Dorothy Miller Gym
Purple Pool: Monticello, Oakwood, PBL, Ridgeview
Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola
Game 13: Oakwood 63, Argenta-Oreana 21 (seventh-place game)
Game 14: Neoga 61, Ridgeview 53 (fifth-place game)
Game 15: Monticello 52, Tuscola 29 (third-place game)
Game 16: GCMS 61, PBL 49 (championship game)
State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools
At Normal West
Game 19: Zion-Benton 54, Peoria 43 (15th-place game)
Game 20: North Lawndale 56, Mahomet-Seymour 34
At Shirk Center
Game 21: Normal U-High 80, Thornwood 65
At Normal West
Game 22: Springfield 58, North Chicago 42 (13th-place game)
Game 23: Metamora 66, Plainfield South 65
At Shirk Center
Game 24: Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Joliet Central 17
At Normal West
Game 25: Plainfield South 69, Mahomet-Seymour 50 (11th-place game)
Game 26: Wheaton Warrenville South 53, Normal U-High 44 (fifth-place game)
At Shirk Center
Game 27: Chicago Kenwood 81, Machesney Park Harlem 73
At Normal West
Game 28: Thornwood 53, Joliet Central 48 (seventh-place game)
Game 29: North Lawndale 35, Metamora 33 (consolation championship game)
At Shirk Center
Game 30: Rock Island 50, Normal Community 44
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
At Normal West
Game 19: Peoria Christian 60, Olympia 52 (15th-place game)
Game 20: Kankakee Bishop McNamara 61, Tri-Valley 60
At Shirk Center
Game 21: El Paso-Gridley 52, Rockford Lutheran 50
At Normal West
Game 22: St. Thomas More 53, Annawan 42 (13th-place game)
Game 23: St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Winnebago 49
At Shirk Center
Game 24: Rock Falls 55, Fieldcrest 49
At Normal West
Game 25: Winnebago 55, Tri-Valley 41 (11th-place game)
Game 26: Rock Falls 58, El Paso-Gridley 49 (fifth-place game)
At Shirk Center
Game 27: Quincy Notre Dame 48, Aurora Christian 45
At Normal West
Game 28: Fieldcrest 52, Rockford Lutheran 50 (seventh-place game)
Game 29: St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 52 (consolation championship game)
At Shirk Center
Game 30: Bloomington Central Catholic 73, Providence St. Mel 71
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Game 11: Unity 60, Delavan 49
Game 12: Beardstown 67, South Fulton 30
Game 19: East Peoria 63, Havana 47
Game 20: Unity 56 Beardstown 55.
Game 21: Petersburg PORTA 59, Peoria Quest 53
Game 22: Roanoke-Benson 60, Prairie Central 42
Game 23: Tremont 60, Springfield Calvary 59
Game 24: Williamsville 55, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43
BSN Classic
Heritage Pool: Blue Ridge, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Judah Christian, Lexington, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage
BHRA Pool: BHRA, Centralia Lutheran, Fisher, Indiana Math & Science, Milford, North Vermillion (Ind.)
At Heritage
Blue Ridge 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 37
Villa Grove/Heritage 56, Lexington 43
Salt Fork 46, Judah Christian 44 (OT)
Lexington 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53
Judah Christian 67, Blue Ridge 47
Villa Grove/Heritage 53, Salt Fork 38
At Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Milford 76, Centralia Lutheran 66
North Vermillion (Ind.) 56, Fisher 44
BHRA 79, Indiana Math & Science 55
North Vermillion (Ind.) 62, Centralia Lutheran 43
Milford 68, Indiana Math & Science 51
BHRA 51, Fisher 48
Kansas Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Hutsonville/Palestine, Martinsville, Paris, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Pool B: Chrisman, Paris JV, Tri-County, Westville
Game 5: Westville 30, Chrisman 24
Game 6: Tri-County 72, Paris JV 34
Game 7: Hutsonville/Palestine 58, Martinsville 30
Game 8: Paris 41, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 40
Game 9: Westville 42, Paris JV 32
Game 10: Chrisman 80, Tri-County 74 (OT)
Game 11: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 59, Martinsville 37
Game 12: Paris 45, Hutsonville/Palestine 35
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
Orange Pool: ALAH, Mt. Pulaski, Riverton, St. Teresa
Blue Pool: Decatur Lutheran, Hartsburg-Emden, Heyworth, Maroa-Forsyth
Game 13: Decatur Lutheran 65, ALAH 45 (seventh-place game)
Game 14: Mount Pulaski 63, Maroa-Forsyth 29 (fifth-place game)
Game 15: St. Teresa 61, Heyworth 42 (third-place game)
Game 16: Riverton 44, Hartsburg-Emden 28 (championship game)
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
Purple Pool: Chillicothe IVC, Mt. Zion, Rantoul, Taylorville
Gold Pool: Dunlap, Galesburg, Rochester, Sterling
Game 5: Galesburg 74, Dunlap 47
Game 6: Sterling 53, Rochester 44
Game 7: Chillicothe IVC 61, Mt. Zion 46
Game 8: Taylorville 73, Rantoul 51
Game 9: Dunlap 63, Rochester 55
Game 10: Rantoul 61, Mt. Zion 39
Game 11: Sterling 48, Galesburg 45
Game 12: Taylorville 79, Chillicothe IVC 64
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Arcola, North Clay, Oblong, Red Hill
Pool B: Dieterich, Newton, CHBC, Sullivan
Game 13: Oblong vs. CHBC, 1 p.m. (seventh-place game)
Game 14: Arcola 59, Sullivan 48 (fifth-place game)
Game 15: North Clay 66, Newton 47 (third-place game)
Game 16: Red Hill def. Dieterich (championship game)
Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic
Game 8: Homeschool Resource Center 52, Westlake Christian 36
Game 9: Faith Bible 66, Wabash Valley Homeschool 53
Game 10: Arthur Okaw Christian 57, Calumet Christian 38
Game 11: Preparing Courageous Homeschool 73, Gailiean Christian 56
Game 12: Christian Homeschool 58, Tower Grove 39
Game 13: Defender Ministries Homeschool 82, Mountain Top Christian 63
Game 14: Mid-Missouri Homeschool 54, ALAH JV 44
Game 15: Faith Bible 56, Galesburg Christian 48
Game 16: Galilean Christian 71, Mountain Top Christian 60
Game 17: Calumet Christian 57, Westlake Christian 46
Game 18: Homeschool Resource Center 60, Arthur Okaw Christian 53
Game 19: Defender Ministries Homeschool 59, Preparing Courageous Homeschool 55
Game 20: Mid-Missouri Homeschool 75, Christian Homeschool 55
Saturday, Dec. 29
Centralia Holiday Tournament
Game 17: Centennial (Tenn.) 43, Arlington (Tenn.) 32
Game 18: Carmel 56, Centralia 54
Game 19: Chatham Glenwood 57, Mt. Vernon 37
Game 20: Marist 66, Lausanne (Tenn.) 61 (2 OT)
Game 21: Thornton Fractional North 59, Cahokia 58
Game 22: Belleville West 57, Champaign Central 24
Game 23: Germantown (Tenn.) 65, Confluence (Mo.) 52
Game 24: Alton 80, Evanston 68
Game 25: Centennial (Tenn.) 56, Carmel 49 (fifth-place game)
Game 26: Thornton Fractional North 62, Germantown (Tenn.) 48 (13th-place game, annex gym)
Game 27: Chatham Glenwood 51, Marist 47 (consolation championship game)
Game 28: Evanston 74, Champaign Central 48 (third-place game)
Game 29: Belleville West 62, Alton 57 (championship game)
Kankakee Holiday Tournament: Large Division
Game 9: Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Reavis 41 (seventh-place game)
Game 10: Centennial 70, Illiana Christian 51 (fifth-place game)
Game 11: Wauwatosa (Wis.) West 68, Kankakee 58 (third-place game)
Game 12: Lindbolm 71, Shepard 57 (championship game)
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Game 18: West Aurora 53, Warren 50
Game 19: New Trier 48, St. Charles North 31
Game 20: Oak Park-River Forest 62, Benet 52
Game 21: Curie 62, Simeon 55
Game 22: Bloom 74, Bloomington 69
Game 23: West Aurora 70, Danville 64 (consolation championship game)
Game 24: New Trier 50, Oak Park-River Forest 33 (fifth-place game)
Game 25: Simeon 72, Bloomington 63 (third-place game)
Game 26: Curie 58, Bloom 44 (championship game)
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
At St. Louis University High
Game 13: Bishop DuBourg (Mo.) 61, Carnahan (Mo.) 49 (13th-place game)
Game 14: St. Louis University High 52, John Burroughs (Mo.) 36
Game 15: Urbana 58, University City (Mo.) 55
Game 16: Hazelwood East (Mo.) 65, vs. Hazelwood Central (Mo.) 61 (OT)
Game 17: St. Louis Christian 74, McCluer (Mo.) 54
Game 18: Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 57, St. Louis CBC 56
Game 19: Soldan (Mo.) 60, Jennings (Mo.) 52
State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools
At Shirk Center
Game 31: Normal Community 48, Harlem 32 (third-place game)
Game 32: Rock Island 71, Chicago Kenwood 67 (OT) (championship game)
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
At Shirk Center
Game 31: Providence St. Mel 71, Aurora Christian 52 (third-place game)
Game 32: Bloomington Central Catholic 73, Quincy Notre Dame 65 (championship game)
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Game 17: Midwest Central 65, Warrensburg-Latham 59
Game 18: Delavan 76, South Fulton 43
Game 25: East Peoria 50, Unity 37 (consolation championship game)
Game 26: Petersburg PORTA 42, Roanoke-Benson 40 (fifth-place game)
Game 27: Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. Springfield Calvary (third-place game)
Game 28: Tremont 49, Williamsville 40 (championship game)
BSN Classic
Heritage Pool: Blue Ridge, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Judah Christian, Lexington, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage
BHRA Pool: BHRA, Centralia Lutheran, Fisher, Indiana Math & Science, Milford, North Vermillion (Ind.)
At Heritage
Indiana Math & Science 70, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 69 (11th-place game)
Salt Fork 55, Centralia Lutheran 48 (ninth-place game)
Fisher 67, Lexington 51 (seventh-place game)
Blue Ridge 45, BHRA 42 (fifth-place game)
Judah Christian 63, North Vermillion (Ind.) 60 (OT) (third-place game)
Villa Grove/Heritage 67, Milford 48 (championship game)
Kansas Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Hutsonville/Palestine, Martinsville, Paris, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Pool B: Chrisman, Paris JV, Tri-County, Westville
Game 13: Paris JV 51, Martinsville 45 (seventh-place game)
Game 14: Hutsonville/Palestine 71, Chrisman 55 (fifth-place game)
Game 15: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 55, Tri-County 54 (third-place game)
Game 16: Paris 54, Westville 31 (championship game)
Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville
Game 17: Union County (Ky.) 60, Jerseyville 41
Game 18: Roxana 63, Trigg County (Ky.) 40
Game 19: Chester 56, Wesclin 32
Game 20: Elverado 53, Trico 40
Game 21: Richland County 57, DuQuoin 52
Game 22: Benton 44, Greenville 25
Game 23: Pinckneyville 44, Salem 29
Game 24: Cissna Park 66, Steeleville 47
Game 25: Chester 56, Union County (Ky.) 48 (consolation championship game)
Game 26: Trico 62, Trigg County (Ky.) 55 (15th-place game, auxiliary gym)
Game 27: Cissna Park 52, Benton 40 (fifth-place game)
Game 28: Jerseyville 54, Wesclin 37 (11th-place game, auxiliary gym)
Game 29: Salem 44, DuQuoin 39 (third-place game)
Game 30: Roxana 53, Elverado 37 (13th-place game, auxiliary gym)
Game 31: Greenville 52, Steeleville 47 (seventh-place game, auxiliary gym)
Game 32: Pinckneyville 55, Richland County 45 (championship game)
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
Purple Pool: Chillicothe IVC, Mt. Zion, Rantoul, Taylorville
Gold Pool: Dunlap, Galesburg, Rochester, Sterling
Game 13: Rantoul 80, Rochester 78 (OT)
Game 14: Dunlap 45, Mt. Zion 44
Game 15: Taylorville 67, Galesburg 66
Game 16: Sterling 64, Chillicothe IVC 49
Game 17: Rantoul 63, Dunlap 42
Game 18: Rochester 55, Mt. Zion 53
Game 19: Galesburg 63, Chillicothe IVC 40 (third-place game)
Game 20: Taylorville 41, Sterling 41 (championship game)
Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic
Game 21: ALAH JV 60, Tower Grove 46
Game 22: Mountain Top 68, Westlake Christian 63 (seventh-place game)
Game 23: Christian Homeschool 62, Galesburg Christian 43 (11th-place game)
Game 24: ALAH JV 43, Wabash Valley Homeschool 38 (13th-place game)
Game 25: Mid-Missouri Homeschool 49, Faith Bible 42 (ninth-place game)
Game 26: Calumet Christian 63, Galilean Christian 62 (fifth-place game)
Game 27: Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Preparing Courageous Homeschool 0 (third-place game)
Game 28: Homeschool Resource Center 58, Defender Ministries Homeschool 54 (championship game)
Sunday, Dec. 30
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
At St. Louis University High
Game 20: John Burroughs (Mo.) 36, University City (Mo.) 35 (11th-place game)
Game 21: Urbana 54, St. Louis University High 45 (consolation championship game)
Game 22: Hazelwood (Mo.) Central 57, McCluer (Mo.) 50 (seventh-place game)
Game 23: St. Louis Christian 90, Hazelwood (Mo.) East 62 (fifth-place game)
Game 24: St. Louis CBC 83, Jennings (Mo.) 66 (third-place game)
Game 25: Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 58, Soldan (Mo.) 55 (championship game)
Thursday, Dec. 13
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden
Cissna Park 75, Armstrong-Potomac 26
Oakwood 69, Schlarman 29
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville
Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence
Game 1: Momence 82, Iroquois West 62
Game 2: Kankakee McNamara 62, Tri-Point 54
Game 3: Watseka 74, Westville 18
Friday, Dec. 14
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden
St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Chicago Longwood 64
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville
Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence
Game 4: Momence 100, Donovan 38
Game 5: LaSalette 52, Milford 42
Game 6: Tri-Point 54, Hoopeston Area 53
Saturday, Dec. 15
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden
Chicago Longwood 83, Armstrong-Potomac 50
Cissna Park 79, Schlarman 33
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Oakwood 28
Cissna Park 62, Chicago Longwood 26
Oakwood 69, Armstrong-Potomac 45
St. Joseph-Ogden 87, Schlarman 29
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville
Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence
Game 7: Milford 60, Iroquois West 35
Game 8: Watseka 65, Tri-Point 63 (OT)
Game 9: LaSalette 36, Iroquois West 26
Game 10: Hoopeston Area 49, Westville 40
Game 11: LaSalette 52, Donovan 24
Game 12: Kankakee McNamara 64, Hoopeston Area 47
Game 13: Momence 69, Milford 61
Game 14: Watseka 52, Kankakee McNamara 51
Monday, Dec. 17
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville
Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence
Game 15: Milford 50, Donovan 22
Game 16: Tri-Point 50, Westville 28
Game 17: Watseka 70, Hoopeston Area 63 (OT)
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden
Cissna Park 53, Oakwood 23
Chicago Longwood 84, Schlarman 47
St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Armstrong-Potomac 29
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville
Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence
Game 18: Iroquois West 47, Donovan 38
Game 19: Kankakee McNamara, 62, Westville 21
Game 20: La Salette 52, Momence 44
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville
Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, La Salette, Milford, Momence
Game 21: Kankakee McNamara 75, Momence 71 (third-place game)
Game 22: Watseka 45, LaSalette 44 (championship game)
Friday, Dec. 21
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
Orange Pool: ALAH, Mt. Pulaski, Riverton, St. Teresa
Blue Pool: Decatur Lutheran, Hartsburg-Emden, Heyworth, Maroa-Forsyth
Game 1: (4) St. Teresa 44, (5) Mt. Pulaski 40
Game 2: (1) Riverton 62, (8) ALAH 27
Game 3: (6) Maroa-Forsyth 50, (3) Heyworth 43
Game 4: (7) Hartsburg-Emden 63, 2) Decatur Lutheran 52
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden
Schlarman 58, Armstrong-Potomac 50
Chicago Longwood 54, Oakwood 48
Cissna Park 66, St. Joseph-Ogden 37
Saturday, Dec. 22
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
Orange Pool: ALAH, Mt. Pulaski, Riverton, St. Teresa
Blue Pool: Decatur Lutheran, Hartsburg-Emden, Heyworth, Maroa-Forsyth
Game 5: (3) Heyworth 46, (7) Hartsburg-Emden 45
Game 6: (6) Maroa-Forsyth 53, (2) Decatur Lutheran 47
Game 7: (1) Riverton 55, (5) Mt. Pulaski 28
Game 8: (4) St. Teresa 67, (8) ALAH 20
Girls’ basketball
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
All Games at Moore Memorial Gym
Purple Pool: Monticello, PBL, Ridgeview, Stark County
Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola
Game 1: Monticello 35, Stark County 29
Game 2: PBL 48, Ridgeview 44
Game 3: Tuscola 50, Neoga 32
Game 4: GCMS 61, Argenta-Oreana 37
Game 5: Monticello 49, PBL 28
Game 6: Ridgeview 48, Stark County 42
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
At Normal Community
Game 1: (7) Rock Falls 29, (10) Rock Island Alleman 27
Game 2: (2) Kankakee McNamara 48, (15) St. Thomas More 31
Game 3: (3) Brimfield 50, (14) Sherrard 31
Game 4: (6) Rochester 56 (11) IC Catholic 45
Game 5: (1) St. Joseph-Ogden 80, (16) Peoria Christian 10
Game 6: (8) Camp Pt. Central/Augusta SE 50, (9) Oakwood 38
Game 7: (13) El Paso-Gridley 55, (4) Annawan 49
Game 8: (5) Bloomington Central Catholic 63, (12) Rockford Lutheran 38
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Casey-Westfield, CHBC, Newton, South Central
Pool B: Arcola, BSE, Dieterich, North Clay
Game 1: BSE 42, North Clay 38
Game 2: Casey-Westfield 51, South Central 44
Game 3: BSE 65, Arcola 45
Game 4: Newton 61, South Central 31
Game 5: North Clay 60, Dieterich 32
Game 6: CHBC 53, Newton 49
Riverton Christmas Classic
Game 1: (7) Prairie Central 52, (10) North Mac 31
Game 2: (3) Petersburg PORTA 46, (6) Riverton 31
Game 3: Prairie Central 57, (2) Springfield Lutheran 33
Game 4: (8) Tremont 42, (9) Heyworth 34
Game 5: (4) Clinton 40, (5) Auburn 32
Game 6: (1) Hillsboro 58, Tremont 21
Blue Devil Classic at Peotone
Blue Pool: Beecher, Joliet West, Kankakee, Watseka
White Pool: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South, Peotone, Serena
Game 1: Kankakee 68, Beecher 40
Game 2: Watseka 48, Joliet West 34
Game 3: Plainfield South 73, Serena 28
Game 4: Peotone 60, Joliet Catholic 57
Thursday, Dec. 27
Braggin Rights Classic at Cincinnati
Schlarman 39, Butler (Ky.) 27
Decatur Eisenhower Tournament
Pool A: Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield Southeast, Urbana, Unity, Williamsville, Decatur MacArthur
Pool B: Mahomet-Seymour, Kaneland, Mt. Zion, Champaign Central
Game 1: Eisenhower 47, Williamsville 35
Game 2: Southeast 45, Mt. Zion 43
Game 3: Urbana 60, Unity 39
Game 4: Kaneland 62, Mahomet-Seymour 47
Game 5: Champaign Central 48, Mount Zion 43
Game 6: MacArthur 51, Williamsville 35
Game 7: Kaneland 49, Southeast 40
Game 8: Eisenhower 52, Unity 42
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
All Games at Moore Memorial Gym
Purple Pool: Monticello, PBL, Ridgeview, Stark County
Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola
Game 7: GCMS 60, Neoga 50
Game 8: Tuscola 54, Argenta-Oreana 24
Game 9: Ridgeview 41, Monticello 36
Game 10: Stark County 44, PBL 28
Game 11: Tuscola 46, GCMS 42
Game 12: Neoga 56, Argenta-Oreana 36
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Red Pool: Charleston, Pekin, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Tri-County
Gold Pool: Danville, Effingham, Paris, Teutopolis
Game 1: Effingham 51, Paris 42
Game 2: Teutopolis 52, Danville 28
Game 3: Charleston 78, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 66
Game 4: Tri-County 74, Pekin 51
Game 5: Effingham 65, Danville 35
Game 6: Teutopolis 52, Paris 29
Game 7: Tri-County 63, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54
Game 8: Charleston 49, Pekin 19
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
At Bloomington High School
Game 9: IC Catholic 36, Sherrard 33
Game 10: Rock Island Alleman 44, St. Thomas More 39
Game 11: Rockford Lutheran 62, Annawan 39
Game 12: Oakwood 62, Peoria Christian 25
Game 13: St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 50 (OT)
Game 14: Bloomington Central Catholic 66, El Paso-Gridley 37
Game 15: Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50, Rock Falls 48
Game 16: Rochester 57, Brimfield 47
At Normal Community
Game 17: St. Thomas More 37, Sherrard 36
Game 18: Annawan 59, Peoria Christian
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck
Blue Pool: BHRA, Washington (Ind.) Catholic, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage, South Vermillion (Ind.)
White Pool: Benton Central (Ind.), Cissna Park, Fisher, North Vermillion (Ind.), Westville
Game 1: North Vermillion (Ind.) 54, Westville 16
Game 2: South Vermillion (Ind.) 64, Washington Catholic (Ind.) 19
Game 3: Salt Fork 42, Villa Grove/Heritage 39
Game 4: Benton Central (Ind.) 74, Westville 29
Game 5: Cissna Park 39, Fisher 37
Game 6: BHRA 48, Washington Catholic (Ind.) 11
Game 7: Benton Central (Ind.) 82, Cissna Park 18
Game 8: North Vermillion (Ind.) 52, Fisher 18
Game 9: BHRA 32, Salt Fork 19
Game 10: Villa Grove/Heritage 59, South Vermillion (Ind.) 45
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Casey-Westfield, CHBC, Newton, South Central
Pool B: Arcola, BSE, Dieterich, North Clay
Game 7: Arcola 68, Dieterich 42
Game 8: Newton 54, Casey-Westfield 34
Game 9: North Clay 55, Arcola 31
Game 10: CHBC 52, Casey-Westfield 32
Game 11: BSE 64, Dieterich 37
Game 12: CHBC 62, South Central 40
Riverton Christmas Classic
Game 7: Riverton 44, North Mac 35
Game 8: Auburn 59, Heyworth 48
Game 9: Hillsboro 49, Clinton 42
Game 10: Petersburg PORTA 61, Prairie Central 36
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley Holiday Tournament
Blue Pool: Armstrong-Potomac, Flanagan-Cornell, Pawnee, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Gold Pool: Mt. Pulaski, Ramsey, Olympia, South Fork
Game 1: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Pawnee 29
Game 2: Flanagan-Cornell 50, Armstrong-Potomac 46
Game 3: Mt. Pulaski 68, Ramsey 41
Game 4: Olympia 61, South Fork 36
Game 5: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 73, Armstrong-Potomac 36
Game 6: Flanagan-Cornell 59, Pawnee 41
Game 7: Olympia 64, Ramsey 24
Game 8: Mt. Pulaski 61, South Fork 26
Momence Holiday Tournament
Game 1: Wilmington 44, St. Anne 12
Game 2: Tri-Point 64, Christian Liberty 56
Game 3: LeRoy 36, Manteno 10
Game 4: Momence 36, Donovan 7
Blue Devil Classic at Peotone
Blue Pool: Beecher, Joliet West, Kankakee, Watseka
White Pool: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South, Peotone, Serena
Game 5: Kankakee 73, Watseka 49
Game 6: Joliet West 54, Beecher 36
Game 7: Plainfield South 74, Joliet Catholic 62
Game 8: Peotone 50, Serena 34
Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic
Game 1: Arthur Okaw Christian 76, Wabash Valley Homeschool 17
Game 2: Danville Christian 55, Westlake Christian 34
Friday, Dec. 28
Braggin Rights Classic at Cincinnati
Schlarman 62, Miller Career Academy (Mo.) 29
Decatur Eisenhower Tournament
Pool A: Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield Southeast, Urbana, Unity, Williamsville, Decatur MacArthur
Pool B: Mahomet-Seymour, Kaneland, Mt. Zion, Champaign Central
Game 9: MacArthur 58, Unity 18
Game 10: Champaign Central 43, Kaneland 38
Game 11: Eisenhower 43, Urbana 41 (OT)
Game 12: Mahomet-Seymour 63, Southeast 43
Game 13: Mt. Zion 50, Kaneland 43
Game 14: Williamsville 38, Unity 37
Game 15: Champaign Central 69, Mahomet-Seymour 44
Game 16: MacArthur 64, Urbana 47
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
All Games at Moore Memorial Gym
Purple Pool: Monticello, PBL, Ridgeview, Stark County
Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola
Game 13: PBL 61, Argenta-Oreana 39 (seventh-place game)
Game 14: Neoga 45, Stark County 43 (fifth-place game)
Game 15: Monticello 48, GCMS 35 (third-place game)
Game 16: Tuscola 44, Ridgeview 38 (championship game)
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Red Pool: Charleston, Pekin, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Tri-County
Gold Pool: Danville, Effingham, Paris, Teutopolis
Game 9: Paris 49, Danville 43
Game 10: Teutopolis 49, Effingham 38
Game 11: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 45, Pekin 23
Game 12: Charleston 60, Tri-County 47
Game 13: Paris 43, Pekin 32
Game 14: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Danville 62
Game 15: Teutopolis 52, Tri-County 46
Game 16: Charleston 45, Effingham 43
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
At Normal Community
Game 19: Sherrard 53, Peoria Christian 10 (15th-place game)
At Bloomington High School
Game 20: Rock Island Alleman 32, IC Catholic 24
At Normal Community
Game 21: Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 40, El Paso-Gridley 32
Game 22: Annawan 48, St. Thomas More 42(13th-place game)
At Bloomington High School
Game 23: Oakwood 57, Rockford Lutheran 35
At Normal Community
Game 24: Rock Falls 51, Brimfield 48
Game 25: Rockford Lutheran 60, IC Catholic 53 (11th-place game)
At Bloomington High School
Game 26: Rock Falls 52, Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 31 (fifth-place game)
At Normal Community
Game 27: Bloomington Central Catholic 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 48
Game 28: Brimfield 79, El Paso-Gridley 34 (seventh-place game)
At Bloomington
Game 29: Rock Island Alleman 28, Oakwood 26 (consolation championship game)
At Normal Community
Game 30: Rochester 49, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 42
Momence Holiday Tournament
Game 5: Christian Liberty 61, St. Anne 33
Game 6: Manteno 53, Donovan 34
Game 7: Wilmington 41, Tri-Point 28
Game 8: LeRoy 39, Momence 36
Game 9: St. Anne 35, Donovan, 26 (seventh-place game)
Game 10: Christian Liberty 56, Manteno 42 (consolation championship game)
Game 11: Momence 34, Tri-Point 28 (third-place game)
Game 12: LeRoy 33, Wilmington 30 (championship game)
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck
Blue Pool: BHRA, Washington (Ind.) Catholic, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage, South Vermillion (Ind.)
White Pool: Benton Central (Ind.), Cissna Park, Fisher, North Vermillion (Ind.), Westville
Game 11: Salt Fork 44, Washington Catholic (Ind.) 15
Game 12: Westville 46, Cissna Park 23
Game 13: Benton Central (Ind.) 73, Fisher 15
Game 14: BHRA 51, Villa Grove/Heritage 33
Game 15: South Vermillion (Ind.) 30, Salt Fork 26
Game 16: North Vermillion (Ind.) 59, Cissna Park 24
Game 17: Westville 48, Fisher 24
Game 18: Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Washington Catholic (Ind.) 13
Game 19: BHRA 41, South Vermillion (Ind.) 36
Game 20: Benton Central (Ind.) 70, North Vermillion (Ind.) 31
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Casey-Westfield, CHBC, Newton, South Central
Pool B: Arcola, BSE, Dieterich, North Clay
Game 13: Dieterich 54, South Central 45 (seventh place)
Game 14: Arcola 36, Casey-Westfield 32 (fifth place)
Game 15: Newton 48, North Clay 44 (third place)
Game 16: BSE 52, CHBC 47 (championship)
Riverton Christmas Classic
Game 11: Tremont 48, Riverton 44
Game 12: Auburn 43, Lutheran 26
Game 13: North Mac 50, Heyworth 49 (ninth-place game)
Game 14: Riverton 49, Springfield Lutheran 43 (seventh-place game)
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley Holiday Tournament
Blue Pool: Armstrong-Potomac, Flanagan-Cornell, Pawnee, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Gold Pool: Mt. Pulaski, Ramsey, Olympia, South Fork
Game 9: Armstrong-Potomac 59, Pawnee 30
Game 10: South Fork 44, Ramsey 41
Game 11: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 72, Flanagan-Cornell 51
Game 12: Mt. Pulaski 57, Olympia 44
Blue Devil Classic at Peotone
Blue Pool: Beecher, Joliet West, Kankakee, Watseka
White Pool: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South, Peotone, Serena
Game 9: Watseka 50, Beecher 49 (OT)
Game 10: Kankakee 61, Joliet West 36
Game 11: Joliet Catholic 51, Serena 41
Game 12: Plainfield South 49, Peotone 36
Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic
Game 3: Gateway Legacy Christian 68, Mountain Top Christian 21
Game 4: Calumet Christian 47, First Baptist 15
Game 5: Arthur Okaw Christian 71, Danville Christian 40
Game 6: Westlake Christian 59, Wabash Valley Homeschool 39
Game 7: Calumet Christian 55, Gateway Legacy Christian 50
Game 8: First Baptist 49, Mountain Top Christian 33
Saturday, Dec. 29
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
At Shirk Center
Game 31: Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 46 (third-place game)
Game 32: Bloomington Central Catholic 45, Rochester 33 (championship game)
Decatur Eisenhower Tournament
Pool A: Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield Southeast, Urbana, Unity, Williamsville, Decatur MacArthur
Pool B: Mahomet-Seymour, Kaneland, Mt. Zion, Champaign Central
Game 17: Urbana 52, Williamsville 47
Game 18: Mt. Zion 45, Mahomet-Seymour 38
Game 19: MacArthur 65, Eisenhower 47
Game 20: Champaign Central 58, Springfield Southeast 46
Game 21: Williamsville 45, Mahomet-Seymour 40 (seventh-place game)
Game 22: Springfield Southeast 45, Unity 41 (ninth-place game)
Game 23: Eisenhower 44, Mt. Zion 30 (third-place game)
Game 24: Urbana vs. Kaneland, 2:30 p.m. (fifth-place game)
Game 25: MacArthur 54, Champaign Central 50 (championship game)
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Red Pool: Charleston, Pekin, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Tri-County
Gold Pool: Danville, Effingham, Paris, Teutopolis
Game 17: Danville 49, Pekin 48 (seventh-place game)
Game 18: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Paris 56 (fifth-place game)
Game 19: Effingham 54, Tri-County 49 (third-place game)
Game 20: Charleston 56, Teutopolis 42 (championship game)
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck
Blue Pool: BHRA, Washington (Ind.) Catholic, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage, South Vermillion (Ind.)
White Pool: Benton Central (Ind.), Cissna Park, Fisher, North Vermillion (Ind.), Westville
Game 21: Fisher 45, Washington (Ind.) Catholic 23 (ninth-place game, east gym)
Game 22: Salt Fork 53, Cissna Park 15 (seventh-place game, west gym)
Game 23: Westville 44, South Vermillion (Ind.) 42 (fifth-place game, east gym)
Game 24: North Vermillion (Ind.) 56, Villa Grove/Heritage 29 (third-place game, west gym)
Game 25: Benton Central (Ind.) 57, BHRA 37 (championship game, west gym)
Braggin Rights Classic at Cincinnati
Africentric (Ohio) 45, Schlarman 35
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley Holiday Tournament
Blue Pool: Armstrong-Potomac, Flanagan-Cornell, Pawnee, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Gold Pool: Mt. Pulaski, Ramsey, Olympia, South Fork
Game 13: Pawnee vs. Ramsey, 2 p.m. (seventh-place game)
Game 14: Armstrong-Potomac 57, South Fork 25 (fifth-place game)
Game 15: Flanagan-Cornell vs. Olympia, 5 p.m. (third-place game)
Game 16: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. Mt. Pulaski, 6:30 p.m. (championship game)
Riverton Christmas Classic
Game 15: Auburn 53, Tremont 52 (fifth-place game)
Game 16: Clinton 54, Prairie Central 26 (third-place game)
Game 17: Hillsboro 31, Petersburg PORTA 28 (championship game)
Blue Devil Classic at Peotone
Blue Pool: Beecher, Joliet West, Kankakee, Watseka
White Pool: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South, Peotone, Serena
Game 13: Beecher 54, Serena 30 (seventh-place game)
Game 14: Joliet West 49, Joliet Catholic 38 (fifth-place game)
Game 15: Watseka 57, Peotone 32 (third-place game)
Game 16: Kankakee 59, Plainfield South 45 (championship game)
Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic
Game 9: Mountain Top 39, Wabash Valley Homeschool 38 (seventh-place game)
Game 10: Gateway Legacy Christian 53, Danville Christian 42 (third-place game)
Game 11: First Baptist 42, Westlake Christian 36 (fifth-place game)
Game 12: Arthur Okaw Christian 56, Calumet Christian 29 (championship game)
Thursday, Dec. 20
Knights Holiday Classic at Arthur
Pool A: ALAH, Blue Ridge, Shelbyville, Tuscola
Pool B: Chrisman, Cumberland, Sullivan, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Game 1: Tuscola 44, Shelbyville 15
Game 2: Sullivan 64, Cumberland 29
Game 3: ALAH 42, Blue Ridge 29
Game 4: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 69, Chrisman 17
Friday, Dec. 21
Knights Holiday Classic at Arthur
Pool A: ALAH, Blue Ridge, Shelbyville, Tuscola
Pool B: Chrisman, Cumberland, Sullivan, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Game 5: ALAH 51, Shelbyville 20
Game 6: Tuscola 32, Blue Ridge 18
Game 7: Sullivan 58, Chrisman 9
Game 8: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 65, Cumberland 43
Game 9: ALAH 45, Tuscola 40
Game 10: Shelbyville 38, Blue Ridge 27
Game 11: Sullivan 56, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 32
Game 12: Chrisman 24, Cumberland 20
Saturday, Dec. 22
Knights Holiday Classic at Arthur
Pool A: ALAH, Blue Ridge, Shelbyville, Tuscola
Pool B: Chrisman, Cumberland, Sullivan, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Game 13: Cumberland 32, Blue Ridge 27 (seventh-place game)
Game 14: Shelbyville 37, Chrisman 25 (fifth-place game)
Game 15: Tuscola 57, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 41 (third-place game)
Game 16: Sullivan 45, ALAH 37 (championship game)
