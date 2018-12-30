2018 high school holiday tournament scoreboard

2018 holiday tournament schedule

The holiday season brings about an annual tradition each December: holiday high school basketball tournaments. Listed below are tournaments in which area programs, both boys' and girls', will compete in throughout the month. From the 88th Pontiac Holiday Tournament to the 76th Centralia Holiday Tournament and more, we will provide scores and schedules of every holiday tournament featuring an area team.

Boys’ basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

All Games at Robert & Dorothy Miller Gym

Purple Pool: Monticello, Oakwood, PBL, Ridgeview

Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola

Game 1: PBL 60, Ridgeview 54

Game 2: Monticello 35, Oakwood 32

Game 3: GCMS 62, Argenta-Oreana 33

Game 4: Tuscola 62, Neoga 45

Game 5: Ridgeview 53, Oakwood 52

Game 6: PBL 54, Monticello 49

State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools

At Normal West

Game 1: (8) Thornwood 67, (9) Springfield 40

Game 2: (1) Chicago Kenwood 72, (16) Plainfield South 45

Game 3: (12) Normal U-High 54, (5) Zion-Benton 52

Game 4: (13) Machesney Park Harlem 54, (4) Metamora 52

Game 5: (7) Normal Community 50, (10) Mahomet-Seymour 36

Game 6: (2) Joliet Central 64, (15) North Chicago 53

Game 7: (3) Rock Island 61, (14) Chicago North Lawndale 57

Game 8: (6) Wheaton Warrenville South 67, (11) Peoria 45

State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools

At Shirk Center

Game 1: (7) Bloomington Central Catholic 67, (10) Tri-Valley 53

Game 2: (2) Rock Falls 70, (15) Annawan 43

Game 3: (3) Chicago Providence St. Mel 80, (14) Olympia 25

Game 4: (6) Fieldcrest 59, (11) Kankakee McNamara 47

Game 5: (5) El Paso-Gridley 64, (12) Winnebago 55

Game 6: (4) Quincy Notre Dame 58, (13) St. Thomas More 46

Game 7: (9) Rockford Lutheran 64, (8) St. Joseph-Ogden 61

Game 8: (1) Aurora Christian 64, (16) Peoria Christian 48

Williamsville Holiday Tournament

Game 1: (4) Peoria Quest 84, (13) Midwest Central 50

Game 2: (5) Tremont 55, (12) East Peoria 51

Game 3: (9) Springfield Calvary 71, (8) Warrensburg-Latham 67

Game 4: (1) Petersburg PORTA 60, (16) Havana 49

Game 5: (6) Deer Creek-Mackinaw 65, (11) Unity 24

Game 6: (3) Roanoke-Benson 51 (14) Delavan 34

Game 7: (2) Williamsville 70, (15) South Fulton 18

Game 8: (7) Prairie Central 74, (10) Beardstown 71

Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Arcola, North Clay, Oblong, Red Hill

Pool B: Dieterich, Newton, CHBC, Sullivan

Game 1: Dieterich 57, Sullivan 33

Game 2: Red Hill 62, Oblong 28

Game 3: North Clay 66, Arcola 57 (OT)

Game 4: Newton 61, Sullivan 36

Game 5: North Clay 53, Oblong 46

Game 6: Dieterich 58, CHBC 51

Thursday, Dec. 27

Centralia Holiday Tournament

Game 1: Champaign Central 44, Thornton Fractional North 39

Game 2: Arlington (Tenn.) 59, Mt. Vernon 45

Game 3: Belleville West 69, Cahokia 47

Game 4: Centennial (Tenn.) 52, Chatham Glenwood 48

Game 5: Alton 68, Lausanne (Tenn.) 65

Game 6: Mundelein Carmel 83, Confluence (Mo.) 51

Game 7: Centralia 53, Chicago Marist 52

Game 8: Evanston 71, Germantown (Tenn.) 36

Kankakee Holiday Tournament: Large Division

Game 1: Lindblom 67, Illiana Christian 53

Game 2: Wauwatosa West (Wis.) 46, Centennial 45

Game 3: Shepard 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 35

Game 4: Kankakee 84, Reavis 33

Pontiac Holiday Tournament

Game 1: Simeon 48, Lockport 46 (OT)

Game 2: St. Charles North 62, (3) Danville 48

Game 3: (2) Curie 62, Joliet West 28

Game 4: New Trier 59, Plainfield North 55 (OT)

Game 5: (4) Bloomington 68, Warren 55

Game 6: Benet 57, Peoria Manual 46

Game 7: (1) Bloom 57, Pontiac 48

Game 8: Oak Park-River Forest 60, West Aurora 56

Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville

Game 1: (4) Benton 54, Roxana 26

Game 2: DuQuoin 68, (5) Jerseyville 65

Game 3: Greenville 69, (8) Union County (Ky.) 56

Game 4: (1) Richland County 48, Trigg County, (Ky.) 34

Game 5: (2) Cissna Park 67, Elverado 52

Game 6: Salem 43, (7) Chester 42

Game 7: (6) Steeleville 51, Wesclin 49

Game 8: (3) Pinckneyville 73, Trico 19

Legends of Winter Roundball Classic

At St. Louis University High

Game 1: Hazelwood East (Mo.) 74, John Burroughs (Mo.) 68

Game 2: Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 70, St. Louis University High 32

Game 3: Hazelwood Central (Mo.) 66, Bishop DuBourg (Mo.) 47

Game 4: Soldan (Mo.) 49, Carnahan (Mo.) 31

Game 5: St. Louis Christian 78, Urbana 54

Game 6: McCluer (Mo.) 65 University City (Mo.) 60

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

All Games at Robert & Dorothy Miller Gym

Purple Pool: Monticello, Oakwood, PBL, Ridgeview

Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola

Game 7: Tuscola 75, Argenta-Oreana 33

Game 8: GCMS 79, Neoga 59

Game 9: PBL 57, Oakwood 28

Game 10: Monticello 38, Ridgeview 35

Game 11: Neoga 66, Argenta-Oreana 48

Game 12: GCMS 63, Tuscola 45

State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools

At Shirk Center

Game 9: Mahomet-Seymour 63, North Chicago 57

Game 10: Chicago North Lawndale 53, Peoria 35

Game 11: Metamora 62, Zion-Benton 47

Game 12: Plainfield South 71, Springfield 59

Game 13: Chicago Kenwood 66, Thornwood 56

Game 14: Machesney Park Harlem 78, Normal U-High 76

Game 15: Normal Community 52, Joliet Central 42

Game 16: Rock Island 39, Wheaton Warrenville South 36

At Normal West

Game 17: North Chicago 66, Peoria 54

Game 18: Springfield 52, Zion-Benton 51

State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools

At Normal West

Game 9: Kankakee Bishop McNamara 55, Olympia 46

Game 10: Tri-Valley 61, Annawan 42

Game 11: Winnebago 64, St. Thomas More 62

Game 12: St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Peoria Christian 53

Game 13: Aurora Christian 65, Rockford Lutheran 42

Game 14: Quincy Notre Dame 57, El Paso-Gridley 50

Game 15: Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Rock Falls 54

Game 16: Providence St. Mel 63, Fieldcrest 41

Game 17: Annawan 50, Olympia 33

Game 18: St. Thomas More 66, Peoria Christian 59

Williamsville Holiday Tournament

Game 9: East Peoria 65, Midwest Central 51

Game 10: Havanna 60, Warrensburg-Latham 51

Game 11: Unity vs. Delavan, noon (postponed because of power outage)

Game 12: South Fulton vs. Beardstown, 1:30 p.m. (postponed because of power outage)

Game 13: Tremont 71, Peoria Quest 65

Game 14: Springfield Calvary 49, Petersburg PORTA 46

Game 15: Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49, Roanoke-Benson 48

Game 16: Williamsville 66, Prairie Central 65

BSN Classic

Heritage Pool: Blue Ridge, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Judah Christian, Lexington, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage

BHRA Pool: BHRA, Centralia Lutheran, Fisher, Indiana Math & Science, Milford, North Vermillion (Ind.)

At Heritage

Judah Christian 66, Lexington 34

Villa Grove/Heritage 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39

Blue Ridge 48, Salt Fork 36

Judah Christian 75, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49

Lexington 50, Salt Fork 44

Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Blue Ridge 42

At Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Fisher 71, Indiana Math & Science 51

BHRA 90, Centralia Lutheran 80

Milford 64, North Vermillion (Ind.) 53

Centralia Lutheran 84, Indiana Math & Science 65

Fisher 62, Milford 34

North Vermillion (Ind.) 57, BHRA 47

Kansas Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Hutsonville/Palestine, Martinsville, Paris, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Pool B: Chrisman, Paris JV, Tri-County, Westville

Game 1: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 53, Hutsonville/Palestine 41

Game 2: Tri-County 54, Westville 27

Game 3: Paris 86, Martinsville 39

Game 4: Chrisman 69, Paris JV 53

St. Teresa Christmas Tournament

Orange Pool: ALAH, Mt. Pulaski, Riverton, St. Teresa

Blue Pool: Decatur Lutheran, Hartsburg-Emden, Heyworth, Maroa-Forsyth

Game 9: (5) Mt. Pulaski 57, (8) ALAH 42

Game 10: (7) Hartsburg-Emden 42, (6) Maroa-Forsyth 41

Game 11: (1) Riverton 64, (4) St. Teresa 50

Game 12: (3) Heyworth 75, (2) Decatur Lutheran 67

Taylorville Holiday Tournament

Purple Pool: Chillicothe IVC, Mt. Zion, Rantoul, Taylorville

Gold Pool: Dunlap, Galesburg, Rochester, Sterling

Game 1: Sterling 56, Dunlap 42

Game 2: Chillicothe IVC 65, Rantoul 53

Game 3: Galesburg 64, Rochester 31

Game 4: Taylorville 69, Mt. Zion 38

Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Arcola, North Clay, Oblong, Red Hill

Pool B: Dieterich, Newton, CHBC, Sullivan

Game 7: Arcola 52, Oblong 39

Game 8: Sullivan 69, CHBC 49

Game 9: Red Hill 56, Arcola 32

Game 10: Newton 64, CHBC 34

Game 11: Red Hill 57, North Clay 45

Game 12: Dieterich 59, Newton 42

Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

Game 1: Arthur Okaw Christian 61, Christian Homeschool 42

Game 2: Homeschool Resource Center 63, ALAH JV 37

Game 3: Westlake Christian 55, Mid-Missouri Homeschool 52

Game 4: Mountain Top Christian 70, Galesburg Christian 38

Game 5: Gailiean Christian 92, Wabash Valley Homeschool 60

Game 6: Preparing Courageous Homeschool 77, Faith Bible Christian 42

Game 7: Calumet Christian 82, Tower Grove Christian 51

Friday, Dec. 28

Centralia Holiday Tournament

Game 9: Mt. Vernon 53, Thornton Fractional North 45

Game 10: Chatham Glenwood 53, Cahokia 29

Game 11: Champaign Central 59, Arlington (Tenn.) 44

Game 12: Belleville West 73, Centennial (Tenn.) 43

Game 13: Lausanne (Tenn.) 86, Confluence (Mo.) 73

Game 14: Alton 51, Mundelein Carmel 45

Game 15: Evanston 64, Centralia 38

Game 16: Marist 60, Germantown (Tenn.) 55

Kankakee Holiday Tournament: Large Division

Game 5: Centennial 60, Bradley-Bourbonnais 43

Game 6: Illiana Christian 54, Reavis 38

Game 7: Shepard 69, Wauwatosa (Wis.) West 59

Game 8: Lindbolm 67, Kankakee 64

Pontiac Holiday Tournament

Game 9: Plainfield North 59, Joliet West 54

Game 10: Danville 66, Lockport 64

Game 11: Curie 61, New Trier 41

Game 12: Simeon 56, St. Charles North 52

Game 13: Warren 58, Peoria Manual 56

Game 14: Bloomington 60, Benet 59

Game 15: West Aurora 77, Pontiac 60

Game 16: Bloom 66, Oak Park-River Forest 53

Game 17: Danville 71, Plainfield North 56

Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville

Game 9: Jerseyville 70, Roxana 56

Game 10: DuQuoin 62, Benton 46

Game 11: Union County (Ky.) 60, Trigg County (Ky.) 51

Game 12: Richland County 45, Greenville 31

Game 13: Chester 53, Elverado 48

Game 14: Salem 51, Cissna Park 44

Game 15: Wesclin 56, Trico 32

Game 16: Pinckneyville 65, Steeleville 43

Legends of Winter Roundball Classic

At St. Louis University High

Game 7: St. Louis University High 49, Bishop DuBourg (Mo.) 40

Game 8: Urbana 68, Carnahan (Mo.) 47

Game 9: St. Louis CBC 83, John Burroughs (Mo.) 65

Game 10: Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 62, Hazelwood (Mo.) Central 54

Game 11: Soldan (Mo.) 57, St. Louis Christian 55

Game 12: Jennings (Mo.) 57, McCluer 50

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

All Games at Robert & Dorothy Miller Gym

Purple Pool: Monticello, Oakwood, PBL, Ridgeview

Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola

Game 13: Oakwood 63, Argenta-Oreana 21 (seventh-place game)

Game 14: Neoga 61, Ridgeview 53 (fifth-place game)

Game 15: Monticello 52, Tuscola 29 (third-place game)

Game 16: GCMS 61, PBL 49 (championship game)

State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools

At Normal West

Game 19: Zion-Benton 54, Peoria 43 (15th-place game)

Game 20: North Lawndale 56, Mahomet-Seymour 34

At Shirk Center

Game 21: Normal U-High 80, Thornwood 65

At Normal West

Game 22: Springfield 58, North Chicago 42 (13th-place game)

Game 23: Metamora 66, Plainfield South 65

At Shirk Center

Game 24: Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Joliet Central 17

At Normal West

Game 25: Plainfield South 69, Mahomet-Seymour 50 (11th-place game)

Game 26: Wheaton Warrenville South 53, Normal U-High 44 (fifth-place game)

At Shirk Center

Game 27: Chicago Kenwood 81, Machesney Park Harlem 73

At Normal West

Game 28: Thornwood 53, Joliet Central 48 (seventh-place game)

Game 29: North Lawndale 35, Metamora 33 (consolation championship game)

At Shirk Center

Game 30: Rock Island 50, Normal Community 44

State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools

At Normal West

Game 19: Peoria Christian 60, Olympia 52 (15th-place game)

Game 20: Kankakee Bishop McNamara 61, Tri-Valley 60

At Shirk Center

Game 21: El Paso-Gridley 52, Rockford Lutheran 50

At Normal West

Game 22: St. Thomas More 53, Annawan 42 (13th-place game)

Game 23: St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Winnebago 49

At Shirk Center

Game 24: Rock Falls 55, Fieldcrest 49

At Normal West

Game 25: Winnebago 55, Tri-Valley 41 (11th-place game)

Game 26: Rock Falls 58, El Paso-Gridley 49 (fifth-place game)

At Shirk Center

Game 27: Quincy Notre Dame 48, Aurora Christian 45

At Normal West

Game 28: Fieldcrest 52, Rockford Lutheran 50 (seventh-place game)

Game 29: St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 52 (consolation championship game)

At Shirk Center

Game 30: Bloomington Central Catholic 73, Providence St. Mel 71

Williamsville Holiday Tournament

Game 11: Unity 60, Delavan 49

Game 12: Beardstown 67, South Fulton 30

Game 19: East Peoria 63, Havana 47

Game 20: Unity 56 Beardstown 55.

Game 21: Petersburg PORTA 59, Peoria Quest 53

Game 22: Roanoke-Benson 60, Prairie Central 42

Game 23: Tremont 60, Springfield Calvary 59

Game 24: Williamsville 55, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43

BSN Classic

Heritage Pool: Blue Ridge, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Judah Christian, Lexington, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage

BHRA Pool: BHRA, Centralia Lutheran, Fisher, Indiana Math & Science, Milford, North Vermillion (Ind.)

At Heritage

Blue Ridge 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 37

Villa Grove/Heritage 56, Lexington 43

Salt Fork 46, Judah Christian 44 (OT)

Lexington 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53

Judah Christian 67, Blue Ridge 47

Villa Grove/Heritage 53, Salt Fork 38

At Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Milford 76, Centralia Lutheran 66

North Vermillion (Ind.) 56, Fisher 44

BHRA 79, Indiana Math & Science 55

North Vermillion (Ind.) 62, Centralia Lutheran 43

Milford 68, Indiana Math & Science 51

BHRA 51, Fisher 48

Kansas Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Hutsonville/Palestine, Martinsville, Paris, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Pool B: Chrisman, Paris JV, Tri-County, Westville

Game 5: Westville 30, Chrisman 24

Game 6: Tri-County 72, Paris JV 34

Game 7: Hutsonville/Palestine 58, Martinsville 30

Game 8: Paris 41, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 40

Game 9: Westville 42, Paris JV 32

Game 10: Chrisman 80, Tri-County 74 (OT)

Game 11: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 59, Martinsville 37

Game 12: Paris 45, Hutsonville/Palestine 35

St. Teresa Christmas Tournament

Orange Pool: ALAH, Mt. Pulaski, Riverton, St. Teresa

Blue Pool: Decatur Lutheran, Hartsburg-Emden, Heyworth, Maroa-Forsyth

Game 13: Decatur Lutheran 65, ALAH 45 (seventh-place game)

Game 14: Mount Pulaski 63, Maroa-Forsyth 29 (fifth-place game)

Game 15: St. Teresa 61, Heyworth 42 (third-place game)

Game 16: Riverton 44, Hartsburg-Emden 28 (championship game)

Taylorville Holiday Tournament

Purple Pool: Chillicothe IVC, Mt. Zion, Rantoul, Taylorville

Gold Pool: Dunlap, Galesburg, Rochester, Sterling

Game 5: Galesburg 74, Dunlap 47

Game 6: Sterling 53, Rochester 44

Game 7: Chillicothe IVC 61, Mt. Zion 46

Game 8: Taylorville 73, Rantoul 51

Game 9: Dunlap 63, Rochester 55

Game 10: Rantoul 61, Mt. Zion 39

Game 11: Sterling 48, Galesburg 45

Game 12: Taylorville 79, Chillicothe IVC 64

Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Arcola, North Clay, Oblong, Red Hill

Pool B: Dieterich, Newton, CHBC, Sullivan

Game 13: Oblong vs. CHBC, 1 p.m. (seventh-place game)

Game 14: Arcola 59, Sullivan 48 (fifth-place game)

Game 15: North Clay 66, Newton 47 (third-place game)

Game 16: Red Hill def. Dieterich (championship game)

Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

Game 8: Homeschool Resource Center 52, Westlake Christian 36

Game 9: Faith Bible 66, Wabash Valley Homeschool 53

Game 10: Arthur Okaw Christian 57, Calumet Christian 38

Game 11: Preparing Courageous Homeschool 73, Gailiean Christian 56

Game 12: Christian Homeschool 58, Tower Grove 39

Game 13: Defender Ministries Homeschool 82, Mountain Top Christian 63

Game 14: Mid-Missouri Homeschool 54, ALAH JV 44

Game 15: Faith Bible 56, Galesburg Christian 48

Game 16: Galilean Christian 71, Mountain Top Christian 60

Game 17: Calumet Christian 57, Westlake Christian 46

Game 18: Homeschool Resource Center 60, Arthur Okaw Christian 53

Game 19: Defender Ministries Homeschool 59, Preparing Courageous Homeschool 55

Game 20: Mid-Missouri Homeschool 75, Christian Homeschool 55

Saturday, Dec. 29

Centralia Holiday Tournament

Game 17: Centennial (Tenn.) 43, Arlington (Tenn.) 32

Game 18: Carmel 56, Centralia 54

Game 19: Chatham Glenwood 57, Mt. Vernon 37

Game 20: Marist 66, Lausanne (Tenn.) 61 (2 OT)

Game 21: Thornton Fractional North 59, Cahokia 58

Game 22: Belleville West 57, Champaign Central 24

Game 23: Germantown (Tenn.) 65, Confluence (Mo.) 52

Game 24: Alton 80, Evanston 68

Game 25: Centennial (Tenn.) 56, Carmel 49 (fifth-place game)

Game 26: Thornton Fractional North 62, Germantown (Tenn.) 48 (13th-place game, annex gym)

Game 27: Chatham Glenwood 51, Marist 47 (consolation championship game)

Game 28: Evanston 74, Champaign Central 48 (third-place game)

Game 29: Belleville West 62, Alton 57 (championship game)

Kankakee Holiday Tournament: Large Division

Game 9: Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Reavis 41 (seventh-place game)

Game 10: Centennial 70, Illiana Christian 51 (fifth-place game)

Game 11: Wauwatosa (Wis.) West 68, Kankakee 58 (third-place game)

Game 12: Lindbolm 71, Shepard 57 (championship game)

Pontiac Holiday Tournament

Game 18: West Aurora 53, Warren 50

Game 19: New Trier 48, St. Charles North 31

Game 20: Oak Park-River Forest 62, Benet 52

Game 21: Curie 62, Simeon 55

Game 22: Bloom 74, Bloomington 69

Game 23: West Aurora 70, Danville 64 (consolation championship game)

Game 24: New Trier 50, Oak Park-River Forest 33 (fifth-place game)

Game 25: Simeon 72, Bloomington 63 (third-place game)

Game 26: Curie 58, Bloom 44 (championship game)

Legends of Winter Roundball Classic

At St. Louis University High

Game 13: Bishop DuBourg (Mo.) 61, Carnahan (Mo.) 49 (13th-place game)

Game 14: St. Louis University High 52, John Burroughs (Mo.) 36

Game 15: Urbana 58, University City (Mo.) 55

Game 16: Hazelwood East (Mo.) 65, vs. Hazelwood Central (Mo.) 61 (OT)

Game 17: St. Louis Christian 74, McCluer (Mo.) 54

Game 18: Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 57, St. Louis CBC 56

Game 19: Soldan (Mo.) 60, Jennings (Mo.) 52

State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools

At Shirk Center

Game 31: Normal Community 48, Harlem 32 (third-place game)

Game 32: Rock Island 71, Chicago Kenwood 67 (OT) (championship game)

State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools

At Shirk Center

Game 31: Providence St. Mel 71, Aurora Christian 52 (third-place game)

Game 32: Bloomington Central Catholic 73, Quincy Notre Dame 65 (championship game)

Williamsville Holiday Tournament

Game 17: Midwest Central 65, Warrensburg-Latham 59

Game 18: Delavan 76, South Fulton 43

Game 25: East Peoria 50, Unity 37 (consolation championship game)

Game 26: Petersburg PORTA 42, Roanoke-Benson 40 (fifth-place game)

Game 27: Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. Springfield Calvary (third-place game)

Game 28: Tremont 49, Williamsville 40 (championship game)

BSN Classic

Heritage Pool: Blue Ridge, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Judah Christian, Lexington, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage

BHRA Pool: BHRA, Centralia Lutheran, Fisher, Indiana Math & Science, Milford, North Vermillion (Ind.)

At Heritage

Indiana Math & Science 70, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 69 (11th-place game)

Salt Fork 55, Centralia Lutheran 48 (ninth-place game)

Fisher 67, Lexington 51 (seventh-place game)

Blue Ridge 45, BHRA 42 (fifth-place game)

Judah Christian 63, North Vermillion (Ind.) 60 (OT) (third-place game)

Villa Grove/Heritage 67, Milford 48 (championship game)

Kansas Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Hutsonville/Palestine, Martinsville, Paris, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Pool B: Chrisman, Paris JV, Tri-County, Westville

Game 13: Paris JV 51, Martinsville 45 (seventh-place game)

Game 14: Hutsonville/Palestine 71, Chrisman 55 (fifth-place game)

Game 15: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 55, Tri-County 54 (third-place game)

Game 16: Paris 54, Westville 31 (championship game)

Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville

Game 17: Union County (Ky.) 60, Jerseyville 41

Game 18: Roxana 63, Trigg County (Ky.) 40

Game 19: Chester 56, Wesclin 32

Game 20: Elverado 53, Trico 40

Game 21: Richland County 57, DuQuoin 52

Game 22: Benton 44, Greenville 25

Game 23: Pinckneyville 44, Salem 29

Game 24: Cissna Park 66, Steeleville 47

Game 25: Chester 56, Union County (Ky.) 48 (consolation championship game)

Game 26: Trico 62, Trigg County (Ky.) 55 (15th-place game, auxiliary gym)

Game 27: Cissna Park 52, Benton 40 (fifth-place game)

Game 28: Jerseyville 54, Wesclin 37 (11th-place game, auxiliary gym)

Game 29: Salem 44, DuQuoin 39 (third-place game)

Game 30: Roxana 53, Elverado 37 (13th-place game, auxiliary gym)

Game 31: Greenville 52, Steeleville 47 (seventh-place game, auxiliary gym)

Game 32: Pinckneyville 55, Richland County 45 (championship game)

Taylorville Holiday Tournament

Purple Pool: Chillicothe IVC, Mt. Zion, Rantoul, Taylorville

Gold Pool: Dunlap, Galesburg, Rochester, Sterling

Game 13: Rantoul 80, Rochester 78 (OT)

Game 14: Dunlap 45, Mt. Zion 44

Game 15: Taylorville 67, Galesburg 66

Game 16: Sterling 64, Chillicothe IVC 49

Game 17: Rantoul 63, Dunlap 42

Game 18: Rochester 55, Mt. Zion 53

Game 19: Galesburg 63, Chillicothe IVC 40 (third-place game)

Game 20: Taylorville 41, Sterling 41 (championship game)

Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

Game 21: ALAH JV 60, Tower Grove 46

Game 22: Mountain Top 68, Westlake Christian 63 (seventh-place game)

Game 23: Christian Homeschool 62, Galesburg Christian 43 (11th-place game)

Game 24: ALAH JV 43, Wabash Valley Homeschool 38 (13th-place game)

Game 25: Mid-Missouri Homeschool 49, Faith Bible 42 (ninth-place game)

Game 26: Calumet Christian 63, Galilean Christian 62 (fifth-place game)

Game 27: Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Preparing Courageous Homeschool 0 (third-place game)

Game 28: Homeschool Resource Center 58, Defender Ministries Homeschool 54 (championship game)

Sunday, Dec. 30

Legends of Winter Roundball Classic

At St. Louis University High

Game 20: John Burroughs (Mo.) 36, University City (Mo.) 35 (11th-place game)

Game 21: Urbana 54, St. Louis University High 45 (consolation championship game)

Game 22: Hazelwood (Mo.) Central 57, McCluer (Mo.) 50 (seventh-place game)

Game 23: St. Louis Christian 90, Hazelwood (Mo.) East 62 (fifth-place game)

Game 24: St. Louis CBC 83, Jennings (Mo.) 66 (third-place game)

Game 25: Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 58, Soldan (Mo.) 55 (championship game)

Thursday, Dec. 13

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden

Cissna Park 75, Armstrong-Potomac 26

Oakwood 69, Schlarman 29

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville

Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence

Game 1: Momence 82, Iroquois West 62

Game 2: Kankakee McNamara 62, Tri-Point 54

Game 3: Watseka 74, Westville 18

Friday, Dec. 14

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden

St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Chicago Longwood 64

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville

Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence

Game 4: Momence 100, Donovan 38

Game 5: LaSalette 52, Milford 42

Game 6: Tri-Point 54, Hoopeston Area 53

Saturday, Dec. 15

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden

Chicago Longwood 83, Armstrong-Potomac 50

Cissna Park 79, Schlarman 33

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Oakwood 28

Cissna Park 62, Chicago Longwood 26

Oakwood 69, Armstrong-Potomac 45

St. Joseph-Ogden 87, Schlarman 29

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville

Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence

Game 7: Milford 60, Iroquois West 35

Game 8: Watseka 65, Tri-Point 63 (OT)

Game 9: LaSalette 36, Iroquois West 26

Game 10: Hoopeston Area 49, Westville 40

Game 11: LaSalette 52, Donovan 24

Game 12: Kankakee McNamara 64, Hoopeston Area 47

Game 13: Momence 69, Milford 61

Game 14: Watseka 52, Kankakee McNamara 51

Monday, Dec. 17

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville

Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence

Game 15: Milford 50, Donovan 22

Game 16: Tri-Point 50, Westville 28

Game 17: Watseka 70, Hoopeston Area 63 (OT)

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden

Cissna Park 53, Oakwood 23

Chicago Longwood 84, Schlarman 47

St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Armstrong-Potomac 29

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville

Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, LaSalette, Milford, Momence

Game 18: Iroquois West 47, Donovan 38

Game 19: Kankakee McNamara, 62, Westville 21

Game 20: La Salette 52, Momence 44

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Maroon Pool: Hoopeston Area, Kankakee McNamara, Tri-Point, Watseka, Westville

Gold Pool: Donovan, Iroquois West, La Salette, Milford, Momence

Game 21: Kankakee McNamara 75, Momence 71 (third-place game)

Game 22: Watseka 45, LaSalette 44 (championship game)

Friday, Dec. 21

St. Teresa Christmas Tournament

Orange Pool: ALAH, Mt. Pulaski, Riverton, St. Teresa

Blue Pool: Decatur Lutheran, Hartsburg-Emden, Heyworth, Maroa-Forsyth

Game 1: (4) St. Teresa 44, (5) Mt. Pulaski 40

Game 2: (1) Riverton 62, (8) ALAH 27

Game 3: (6) Maroa-Forsyth 50, (3) Heyworth 43

Game 4: (7) Hartsburg-Emden 63, 2) Decatur Lutheran 52

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden

Schlarman 58, Armstrong-Potomac 50

Chicago Longwood 54, Oakwood 48

Cissna Park 66, St. Joseph-Ogden 37

Saturday, Dec. 22

St. Teresa Christmas Tournament

Orange Pool: ALAH, Mt. Pulaski, Riverton, St. Teresa

Blue Pool: Decatur Lutheran, Hartsburg-Emden, Heyworth, Maroa-Forsyth

Game 5: (3) Heyworth 46, (7) Hartsburg-Emden 45

Game 6: (6) Maroa-Forsyth 53, (2) Decatur Lutheran 47

Game 7: (1) Riverton 55, (5) Mt. Pulaski 28

Game 8: (4) St. Teresa 67, (8) ALAH 20

Girls’ basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

All Games at Moore Memorial Gym

Purple Pool: Monticello, PBL, Ridgeview, Stark County

Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola

Game 1: Monticello 35, Stark County 29

Game 2: PBL 48, Ridgeview 44

Game 3: Tuscola 50, Neoga 32

Game 4: GCMS 61, Argenta-Oreana 37

Game 5: Monticello 49, PBL 28

Game 6: Ridgeview 48, Stark County 42

State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools

At Normal Community

Game 1: (7) Rock Falls 29, (10) Rock Island Alleman 27

Game 2: (2) Kankakee McNamara 48, (15) St. Thomas More 31

Game 3: (3) Brimfield 50, (14) Sherrard 31

Game 4: (6) Rochester 56 (11) IC Catholic 45

Game 5: (1) St. Joseph-Ogden 80, (16) Peoria Christian 10

Game 6: (8) Camp Pt. Central/Augusta SE 50, (9) Oakwood 38

Game 7: (13) El Paso-Gridley 55, (4) Annawan 49

Game 8: (5) Bloomington Central Catholic 63, (12) Rockford Lutheran 38

Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Casey-Westfield, CHBC, Newton, South Central

Pool B: Arcola, BSE, Dieterich, North Clay

Game 1: BSE 42, North Clay 38

Game 2: Casey-Westfield 51, South Central 44

Game 3: BSE 65, Arcola 45

Game 4: Newton 61, South Central 31

Game 5: North Clay 60, Dieterich 32

Game 6: CHBC 53, Newton 49

Riverton Christmas Classic

Game 1: (7) Prairie Central 52, (10) North Mac 31

Game 2: (3) Petersburg PORTA 46, (6) Riverton 31

Game 3: Prairie Central 57, (2) Springfield Lutheran 33

Game 4: (8) Tremont 42, (9) Heyworth 34

Game 5: (4) Clinton 40, (5) Auburn 32

Game 6: (1) Hillsboro 58, Tremont 21

Blue Devil Classic at Peotone

Blue Pool: Beecher, Joliet West, Kankakee, Watseka

White Pool: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South, Peotone, Serena

Game 1: Kankakee 68, Beecher 40

Game 2: Watseka 48, Joliet West 34

Game 3: Plainfield South 73, Serena 28

Game 4: Peotone 60, Joliet Catholic 57

Thursday, Dec. 27

Braggin Rights Classic at Cincinnati

Schlarman 39, Butler (Ky.) 27

Decatur Eisenhower Tournament

Pool A: Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield Southeast, Urbana, Unity, Williamsville, Decatur MacArthur

Pool B: Mahomet-Seymour, Kaneland, Mt. Zion, Champaign Central

Game 1: Eisenhower 47, Williamsville 35

Game 2: Southeast 45, Mt. Zion 43

Game 3: Urbana 60, Unity 39

Game 4: Kaneland 62, Mahomet-Seymour 47

Game 5: Champaign Central 48, Mount Zion 43

Game 6: MacArthur 51, Williamsville 35

Game 7: Kaneland 49, Southeast 40

Game 8: Eisenhower 52, Unity 42



Monticello Holiday Hoopla

All Games at Moore Memorial Gym

Purple Pool: Monticello, PBL, Ridgeview, Stark County

Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola

Game 7: GCMS 60, Neoga 50

Game 8: Tuscola 54, Argenta-Oreana 24

Game 9: Ridgeview 41, Monticello 36

Game 10: Stark County 44, PBL 28

Game 11: Tuscola 46, GCMS 42

Game 12: Neoga 56, Argenta-Oreana 36

Charleston Holiday Tournament

Red Pool: Charleston, Pekin, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Tri-County

Gold Pool: Danville, Effingham, Paris, Teutopolis

Game 1: Effingham 51, Paris 42

Game 2: Teutopolis 52, Danville 28

Game 3: Charleston 78, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 66

Game 4: Tri-County 74, Pekin 51

Game 5: Effingham 65, Danville 35

Game 6: Teutopolis 52, Paris 29

Game 7: Tri-County 63, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54

Game 8: Charleston 49, Pekin 19

State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools

At Bloomington High School

Game 9: IC Catholic 36, Sherrard 33

Game 10: Rock Island Alleman 44, St. Thomas More 39

Game 11: Rockford Lutheran 62, Annawan 39

Game 12: Oakwood 62, Peoria Christian 25

Game 13: St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 50 (OT)

Game 14: Bloomington Central Catholic 66, El Paso-Gridley 37

Game 15: Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50, Rock Falls 48

Game 16: Rochester 57, Brimfield 47

At Normal Community

Game 17: St. Thomas More 37, Sherrard 36

Game 18: Annawan 59, Peoria Christian

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck

Blue Pool: BHRA, Washington (Ind.) Catholic, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage, South Vermillion (Ind.)

White Pool: Benton Central (Ind.), Cissna Park, Fisher, North Vermillion (Ind.), Westville

Game 1: North Vermillion (Ind.) 54, Westville 16

Game 2: South Vermillion (Ind.) 64, Washington Catholic (Ind.) 19

Game 3: Salt Fork 42, Villa Grove/Heritage 39

Game 4: Benton Central (Ind.) 74, Westville 29

Game 5: Cissna Park 39, Fisher 37

Game 6: BHRA 48, Washington Catholic (Ind.) 11

Game 7: Benton Central (Ind.) 82, Cissna Park 18

Game 8: North Vermillion (Ind.) 52, Fisher 18

Game 9: BHRA 32, Salt Fork 19

Game 10: Villa Grove/Heritage 59, South Vermillion (Ind.) 45

Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Casey-Westfield, CHBC, Newton, South Central

Pool B: Arcola, BSE, Dieterich, North Clay

Game 7: Arcola 68, Dieterich 42

Game 8: Newton 54, Casey-Westfield 34

Game 9: North Clay 55, Arcola 31

Game 10: CHBC 52, Casey-Westfield 32

Game 11: BSE 64, Dieterich 37

Game 12: CHBC 62, South Central 40

Riverton Christmas Classic

Game 7: Riverton 44, North Mac 35

Game 8: Auburn 59, Heyworth 48

Game 9: Hillsboro 49, Clinton 42

Game 10: Petersburg PORTA 61, Prairie Central 36

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley Holiday Tournament

Blue Pool: Armstrong-Potomac, Flanagan-Cornell, Pawnee, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Gold Pool: Mt. Pulaski, Ramsey, Olympia, South Fork

Game 1: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Pawnee 29

Game 2: Flanagan-Cornell 50, Armstrong-Potomac 46

Game 3: Mt. Pulaski 68, Ramsey 41

Game 4: Olympia 61, South Fork 36

Game 5: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 73, Armstrong-Potomac 36

Game 6: Flanagan-Cornell 59, Pawnee 41

Game 7: Olympia 64, Ramsey 24

Game 8: Mt. Pulaski 61, South Fork 26

Momence Holiday Tournament

Game 1: Wilmington 44, St. Anne 12

Game 2: Tri-Point 64, Christian Liberty 56

Game 3: LeRoy 36, Manteno 10

Game 4: Momence 36, Donovan 7

Blue Devil Classic at Peotone

Blue Pool: Beecher, Joliet West, Kankakee, Watseka

White Pool: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South, Peotone, Serena

Game 5: Kankakee 73, Watseka 49

Game 6: Joliet West 54, Beecher 36

Game 7: Plainfield South 74, Joliet Catholic 62

Game 8: Peotone 50, Serena 34

Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

Game 1: Arthur Okaw Christian 76, Wabash Valley Homeschool 17

Game 2: Danville Christian 55, Westlake Christian 34

Friday, Dec. 28

Braggin Rights Classic at Cincinnati

Schlarman 62, Miller Career Academy (Mo.) 29

Decatur Eisenhower Tournament

Pool A: Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield Southeast, Urbana, Unity, Williamsville, Decatur MacArthur

Pool B: Mahomet-Seymour, Kaneland, Mt. Zion, Champaign Central

Game 9: MacArthur 58, Unity 18

Game 10: Champaign Central 43, Kaneland 38

Game 11: Eisenhower 43, Urbana 41 (OT)

Game 12: Mahomet-Seymour 63, Southeast 43

Game 13: Mt. Zion 50, Kaneland 43

Game 14: Williamsville 38, Unity 37

Game 15: Champaign Central 69, Mahomet-Seymour 44

Game 16: MacArthur 64, Urbana 47

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

All Games at Moore Memorial Gym

Purple Pool: Monticello, PBL, Ridgeview, Stark County

Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, GCMS, Neoga, Tuscola

Game 13: PBL 61, Argenta-Oreana 39 (seventh-place game)

Game 14: Neoga 45, Stark County 43 (fifth-place game)

Game 15: Monticello 48, GCMS 35 (third-place game)

Game 16: Tuscola 44, Ridgeview 38 (championship game)

Charleston Holiday Tournament

Red Pool: Charleston, Pekin, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Tri-County

Gold Pool: Danville, Effingham, Paris, Teutopolis

Game 9: Paris 49, Danville 43

Game 10: Teutopolis 49, Effingham 38

Game 11: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 45, Pekin 23

Game 12: Charleston 60, Tri-County 47

Game 13: Paris 43, Pekin 32

Game 14: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Danville 62

Game 15: Teutopolis 52, Tri-County 46

Game 16: Charleston 45, Effingham 43

State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools

At Normal Community

Game 19: Sherrard 53, Peoria Christian 10 (15th-place game)

At Bloomington High School

Game 20: Rock Island Alleman 32, IC Catholic 24

At Normal Community

Game 21: Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 40, El Paso-Gridley 32

Game 22: Annawan 48, St. Thomas More 42(13th-place game)

At Bloomington High School

Game 23: Oakwood 57, Rockford Lutheran 35

At Normal Community

Game 24: Rock Falls 51, Brimfield 48

Game 25: Rockford Lutheran 60, IC Catholic 53 (11th-place game)

At Bloomington High School

Game 26: Rock Falls 52, Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 31 (fifth-place game)

At Normal Community

Game 27: Bloomington Central Catholic 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 48

Game 28: Brimfield 79, El Paso-Gridley 34 (seventh-place game)

At Bloomington

Game 29: Rock Island Alleman 28, Oakwood 26 (consolation championship game)

At Normal Community

Game 30: Rochester 49, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 42

Momence Holiday Tournament

Game 5: Christian Liberty 61, St. Anne 33

Game 6: Manteno 53, Donovan 34

Game 7: Wilmington 41, Tri-Point 28

Game 8: LeRoy 39, Momence 36

Game 9: St. Anne 35, Donovan, 26 (seventh-place game)

Game 10: Christian Liberty 56, Manteno 42 (consolation championship game)

Game 11: Momence 34, Tri-Point 28 (third-place game)

Game 12: LeRoy 33, Wilmington 30 (championship game)

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck

Blue Pool: BHRA, Washington (Ind.) Catholic, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage, South Vermillion (Ind.)

White Pool: Benton Central (Ind.), Cissna Park, Fisher, North Vermillion (Ind.), Westville

Game 11: Salt Fork 44, Washington Catholic (Ind.) 15

Game 12: Westville 46, Cissna Park 23

Game 13: Benton Central (Ind.) 73, Fisher 15

Game 14: BHRA 51, Villa Grove/Heritage 33

Game 15: South Vermillion (Ind.) 30, Salt Fork 26

Game 16: North Vermillion (Ind.) 59, Cissna Park 24

Game 17: Westville 48, Fisher 24

Game 18: Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Washington Catholic (Ind.) 13

Game 19: BHRA 41, South Vermillion (Ind.) 36

Game 20: Benton Central (Ind.) 70, North Vermillion (Ind.) 31

Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Casey-Westfield, CHBC, Newton, South Central

Pool B: Arcola, BSE, Dieterich, North Clay

Game 13: Dieterich 54, South Central 45 (seventh place)

Game 14: Arcola 36, Casey-Westfield 32 (fifth place)

Game 15: Newton 48, North Clay 44 (third place)

Game 16: BSE 52, CHBC 47 (championship)

Riverton Christmas Classic

Game 11: Tremont 48, Riverton 44

Game 12: Auburn 43, Lutheran 26

Game 13: North Mac 50, Heyworth 49 (ninth-place game)

Game 14: Riverton 49, Springfield Lutheran 43 (seventh-place game)

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley Holiday Tournament

Blue Pool: Armstrong-Potomac, Flanagan-Cornell, Pawnee, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Gold Pool: Mt. Pulaski, Ramsey, Olympia, South Fork

Game 9: Armstrong-Potomac 59, Pawnee 30

Game 10: South Fork 44, Ramsey 41

Game 11: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 72, Flanagan-Cornell 51

Game 12: Mt. Pulaski 57, Olympia 44

Blue Devil Classic at Peotone

Blue Pool: Beecher, Joliet West, Kankakee, Watseka

White Pool: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South, Peotone, Serena

Game 9: Watseka 50, Beecher 49 (OT)

Game 10: Kankakee 61, Joliet West 36

Game 11: Joliet Catholic 51, Serena 41

Game 12: Plainfield South 49, Peotone 36

Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

Game 3: Gateway Legacy Christian 68, Mountain Top Christian 21

Game 4: Calumet Christian 47, First Baptist 15

Game 5: Arthur Okaw Christian 71, Danville Christian 40

Game 6: Westlake Christian 59, Wabash Valley Homeschool 39

Game 7: Calumet Christian 55, Gateway Legacy Christian 50

Game 8: First Baptist 49, Mountain Top Christian 33

Saturday, Dec. 29

State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools

At Shirk Center

Game 31: Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 46 (third-place game)

Game 32: Bloomington Central Catholic 45, Rochester 33 (championship game)

Decatur Eisenhower Tournament

Pool A: Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield Southeast, Urbana, Unity, Williamsville, Decatur MacArthur

Pool B: Mahomet-Seymour, Kaneland, Mt. Zion, Champaign Central

Game 17: Urbana 52, Williamsville 47

Game 18: Mt. Zion 45, Mahomet-Seymour 38

Game 19: MacArthur 65, Eisenhower 47

Game 20: Champaign Central 58, Springfield Southeast 46

Game 21: Williamsville 45, Mahomet-Seymour 40 (seventh-place game)

Game 22: Springfield Southeast 45, Unity 41 (ninth-place game)

Game 23: Eisenhower 44, Mt. Zion 30 (third-place game)

Game 24: Urbana vs. Kaneland, 2:30 p.m. (fifth-place game)

Game 25: MacArthur 54, Champaign Central 50 (championship game)

Charleston Holiday Tournament

Red Pool: Charleston, Pekin, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Tri-County

Gold Pool: Danville, Effingham, Paris, Teutopolis

Game 17: Danville 49, Pekin 48 (seventh-place game)

Game 18: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Paris 56 (fifth-place game)

Game 19: Effingham 54, Tri-County 49 (third-place game)

Game 20: Charleston 56, Teutopolis 42 (championship game)

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck

Blue Pool: BHRA, Washington (Ind.) Catholic, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage, South Vermillion (Ind.)

White Pool: Benton Central (Ind.), Cissna Park, Fisher, North Vermillion (Ind.), Westville

Game 21: Fisher 45, Washington (Ind.) Catholic 23 (ninth-place game, east gym)

Game 22: Salt Fork 53, Cissna Park 15 (seventh-place game, west gym)

Game 23: Westville 44, South Vermillion (Ind.) 42 (fifth-place game, east gym)

Game 24: North Vermillion (Ind.) 56, Villa Grove/Heritage 29 (third-place game, west gym)

Game 25: Benton Central (Ind.) 57, BHRA 37 (championship game, west gym)

Braggin Rights Classic at Cincinnati

Africentric (Ohio) 45, Schlarman 35

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley Holiday Tournament

Blue Pool: Armstrong-Potomac, Flanagan-Cornell, Pawnee, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Gold Pool: Mt. Pulaski, Ramsey, Olympia, South Fork

Game 13: Pawnee vs. Ramsey, 2 p.m. (seventh-place game)

Game 14: Armstrong-Potomac 57, South Fork 25 (fifth-place game)

Game 15: Flanagan-Cornell vs. Olympia, 5 p.m. (third-place game)

Game 16: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. Mt. Pulaski, 6:30 p.m. (championship game)

Riverton Christmas Classic

Game 15: Auburn 53, Tremont 52 (fifth-place game)

Game 16: Clinton 54, Prairie Central 26 (third-place game)

Game 17: Hillsboro 31, Petersburg PORTA 28 (championship game)

Blue Devil Classic at Peotone

Blue Pool: Beecher, Joliet West, Kankakee, Watseka

White Pool: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South, Peotone, Serena

Game 13: Beecher 54, Serena 30 (seventh-place game)

Game 14: Joliet West 49, Joliet Catholic 38 (fifth-place game)

Game 15: Watseka 57, Peotone 32 (third-place game)

Game 16: Kankakee 59, Plainfield South 45 (championship game)

Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

Game 9: Mountain Top 39, Wabash Valley Homeschool 38 (seventh-place game)

Game 10: Gateway Legacy Christian 53, Danville Christian 42 (third-place game)

Game 11: First Baptist 42, Westlake Christian 36 (fifth-place game)

Game 12: Arthur Okaw Christian 56, Calumet Christian 29 (championship game)

Thursday, Dec. 20

Knights Holiday Classic at Arthur

Pool A: ALAH, Blue Ridge, Shelbyville, Tuscola

Pool B: Chrisman, Cumberland, Sullivan, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Game 1: Tuscola 44, Shelbyville 15

Game 2: Sullivan 64, Cumberland 29

Game 3: ALAH 42, Blue Ridge 29

Game 4: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 69, Chrisman 17

Friday, Dec. 21

Knights Holiday Classic at Arthur

Pool A: ALAH, Blue Ridge, Shelbyville, Tuscola

Pool B: Chrisman, Cumberland, Sullivan, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Game 5: ALAH 51, Shelbyville 20

Game 6: Tuscola 32, Blue Ridge 18

Game 7: Sullivan 58, Chrisman 9

Game 8: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 65, Cumberland 43

Game 9: ALAH 45, Tuscola 40

Game 10: Shelbyville 38, Blue Ridge 27

Game 11: Sullivan 56, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 32

Game 12: Chrisman 24, Cumberland 20

Saturday, Dec. 22

Knights Holiday Classic at Arthur

Pool A: ALAH, Blue Ridge, Shelbyville, Tuscola

Pool B: Chrisman, Cumberland, Sullivan, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Game 13: Cumberland 32, Blue Ridge 27 (seventh-place game)

Game 14: Shelbyville 37, Chrisman 25 (fifth-place game)

Game 15: Tuscola 57, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 41 (third-place game)

Game 16: Sullivan 45, ALAH 37 (championship game)