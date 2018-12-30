Father and son found dead inside Danville home

DANVILLE — Autopsies will be performed today on a father and son found dead Saturday night inside a Danville home.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Sunday that the bodies of Daryl D. Knight, 58, and son Christopher A. Knight, 37, were discovered in the 200 block of Brewer Road the night early.

The deaths are being investigated by the Vermilion County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.