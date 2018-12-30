One dead in early-morning shooting in southeast Urbana

URBANA -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Sunday that has left a man dead.

Lt. Rich Surles said about 2:30 a.m., police were sent to the 2000 block of Vawter street where they found a 30-year-old man lying on the ground outside an apartment building.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Surles said police are working to find witnesses who might be able to help them.

"There was possibly a fight outside and then a shooting and we arrived and found the victim," he said. "We believe this to be an isolated incident and not a random act. He was the intended target."

Authorities are not releasing the man's name until his relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. An officer will speak privately with callers. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

The death is the second homicide of 2018 in Urbana.

Martez Taylor, 27, of Champaign, died July 21 after being fatally shot outside a party in east Urbana. One man has been arrested in connection with that incident and police are looking for a second.