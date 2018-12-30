UPDATE: Urbana man arrested in early-morning fatal shooting

UPDATE 3 p.m.

URBANA -- An Urbana man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another man in that city early Sunday.

Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said Dangelis Michael Chambers, 27, of the 1900 block of Silver Hill was arrested at 11:45 a.m. as he was about to report for work at a Savoy business.

Judge Roger Webber had issued a warrant for his arrest in the fatal shooting of Renese Donte Riley, 30, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 2000 block of Vawter Street in southeast Urbana.

"We believe it was a disagreement that occurred not long before the shooting over living arrangements at a nearby apartment," Surles said.

Mr. Riley lived in that block. He was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 3:25 a.m., Coroner Duane Northrup said.

"We developed a couple of witnesses who knew (Chambers) and identified him," Surles said.

Webber set bond on the arrest warrant at $1 million. Chambers is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

An autopsy on Mr. Riley is also set for Monday.

Surles described Chambers as cooperative during the arrest.

"He did speak to us for a short period of time," Surles said. "We have a lot of work to do."

Surles said police took a gun into evidence but will have to send it to the state crime lab for testing to determine whether or not it was the murder weapon.

* * * * *

Original story, published 9:30 a.m.:

URBANA -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Sunday that has left a man dead.

Lt. Rich Surles said about 2:30 a.m., police were sent to the 2000 block of Vawter street where they found a 30-year-old man lying on the ground outside an apartment building.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Surles said police are working to find witnesses who might be able to help them.

"There was possibly a fight outside and then a shooting, and we arrived and found the victim," he said. "We believe this to be an isolated incident and not a random act. He was the intended target."

Authorities are not releasing the man's name until his relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. An officer will speak privately with callers. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

The death is the second homicide of 2018 in Urbana.

Martez Taylor, 27, of Champaign, died July 21 after being fatally shot outside a party in east Urbana. One man has been arrested in connection with that incident and police are looking for a second.