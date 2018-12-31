Authorities: Domestic dispute led to Danville deaths

DANVILLE – A domestic quarrel led to the deaths of a Vermilion County father and his son over the weekend, according to the Vermilion County sheriff’s department.

Daryl D. Knight, 58, and his son, Christopher A. Knight, 37, got into a verbal argument around 8 p.m. Saturday at their home in the 200 block of Brewer Road near Danville, according to a release from Capt. Mike Hartshorn, chief investigator with the sheriff’s department.

Christopher Knight’s sister, whose name was not released, was in the residence when the argument began, and she saw her brother shoot their father with a handgun, according to Hartshorn. She fled the residence and ran to neighbors’ homes knocking on doors, screaming for help, and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:12 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found both Daryl Knight and his son, Christopher Knight, dead.

The ensuing investigation determined that the son shot his father, then shot himself, according to Hartshorn.

