UPDATE: Murder suspect's bond set at $1 million

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Dangelis Michael Chambers, 27, of Urbana, appears on a monitor at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

Update, published Monday evening

URBANA — Dressed in a black shirt, Dangelis Michael Chambers stood quietly with his hands together Monday as he was told he could spend the rest of his life behind bars if found guilty of the murder he’s accused of committing Sunday.

Chambers, 27, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Silver Hill, Urbana, was formally charged with four felony counts of first-degree murder and one felony count of possession or use of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted of one of the first-degree murder charges, Chambers faces between 45 and 85 years in prison. If convicted of the firearm charge, he faces up to 14 years.

Chambers asked to be represented by a public defender and is due back in court Jan. 15.

Judge John Kennedy set bond at $1 million.

Chambers was arrested for the fatal shooting of Renese Donte Riley, 30, when he showed up to work at Smoky’s House BBQ in Savoy at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, a little more than nine hours following the shooting.

According to Urbana police, Chambers and Mr. Riley had been in a disagreement over living arrangements at an apartment.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Chambers allegedly shot Mr. Riley outside an apartment building in the 2000 block of Vawter Street in southeast Urbana.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Riley was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. Saturday in the emergency department at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Northrup said an autopsy performed Monday in Urbana indicated that Mr. Riley died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

An inquest may be held at a later date.

Urbana police recovered a gun, which is being sent to the state crime lab in an effort to determine whether that gun was used in the murder.

Monday in court, Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman listed a variety of Chambers’ previous arrests, all in other counties. They ranged from theft to resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and battery.

Chambers lives with his parents, has one child and has worked for Smoky’s House BBQ for six months.

The case is being investigated by the Urbana Police Department, the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

* * * * *

2 p.m. Monday update

URBANA — Dangelis Michael Chambers was formally charged Monday afternoon in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting of Renese Donte Riley.

Chambers, 27, was arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Judge John Kennedy told him to be back in court on Jan. 15.

Chambers, of the 1900 block of Silver Hill, U, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Sunday as he was about to report for work at a Savoy business.

Judge Roger Webber had issued a warrant for his arrest in the fatal shooting of Mr. Riley, 30, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 2000 block of Vawter Street in southeast Urbana.

* * * * *

Update, published Sunday afternoon

URBANA -- An Urbana man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another man in that city early Sunday.

Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said Dangelis Michael Chambers, 27, of the 1900 block of Silver Hill was arrested at 11:45 a.m. as he was about to report for work at a Savoy business.

Judge Roger Webber had issued a warrant for his arrest in the fatal shooting of Renese Donte Riley, 30, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 2000 block of Vawter Street in southeast Urbana.

"We believe it was a disagreement that occurred not long before the shooting over living arrangements at a nearby apartment," Surles said.

Mr. Riley lived in that block. He was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 3:25 a.m., Coroner Duane Northrup said.

"We developed a couple of witnesses who knew (Chambers) and identified him," Surles said.

Webber set bond on the arrest warrant at $1 million. Chambers is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

An autopsy on Mr. Riley is also set for Monday.

Surles described Chambers as cooperative during the arrest.

"He did speak to us for a short period of time," Surles said. "We have a lot of work to do."

Surles said police took a gun into evidence but will have to send it to the state crime lab for testing to determine whether or not it was the murder weapon.

* * * * *

Original story, published Sunday morning

URBANA -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Sunday that has left a man dead.

Lt. Rich Surles said about 2:30 a.m., police were sent to the 2000 block of Vawter street where they found a 30-year-old man lying on the ground outside an apartment building.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Surles said police are working to find witnesses who might be able to help them.

"There was possibly a fight outside and then a shooting, and we arrived and found the victim," he said. "We believe this to be an isolated incident and not a random act. He was the intended target."

Authorities are not releasing the man's name until his relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. An officer will speak privately with callers. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

The death is the second homicide of 2018 in Urbana.

Martez Taylor, 27, of Champaign, died July 21 after being fatally shot outside a party in east Urbana. One man has been arrested in connection with that incident and police are looking for a second.