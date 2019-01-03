LIVE! Indiana

No. 21 Indiana 62, Illinois 53 — 3:34 left in 2nd half

Illinois is hanging around thanks to Ayo Dosunmu, who just scored on a fast break layup to get to 17 points on the game and cut the Illini's deficit to single digits. But Illinois is going to have to do what it did early — actually get stops — to pull this one out. Stops have been few and far between since Illinois led 25-15 with 9 minutes, 6 seconds to play in the first half.

No. 21 Indiana 48, Illinois 38 — 11:37 left in 2nd half

A 31-10 Indiana run spanning the end of the first half and start of the second half flipped a double-digit Illini advantage into a double-digit Hoosiers' lead. Illinois nearly has as many turnovers (six) in this half as shot attempts (seven). That the Illini have only made two of those shots is a big part of why they're losing.

IU's six shot-clock violations forced tonight are a single-game program record. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 4, 2019

No. 21 Indiana 40, Illinois 32 — 15:57 left in 2nd half

Yeah, that's right. Illinois hasn't scored in the second half. The Illini have nearly as many shot clock violations this half (two) as missed shots (three). Neither are ideal. Meanwhile, Romeo Langford has all eight of Indiana's points this half. He's not much of a shooter yet, but there's basically no stopping him when he attacks the basket. Multiple Illini have tried. Multiple Illini have failed.

Illinois 32, No. 21 Indiana 32 — Halftime

Not a great final minute for Illinois. The Illini's last possession of the half ended with another shot clock violation, as Giorgi Bezhanishvili (who has a game-high 10 points) hoisted up an off balance three-pointer that didn't catch any part of the rim, net or backboard. Then Indiana managed to fully erase its 10-point deficit with a Justin Smith tip-in putback at the buzzer. I'd say it's safe to say the Hoosiers will have the momentum heading into the final 20 minutes.

If I weren’t an #Illini fan, I’d be ticked off. But alas, you knew that was going to happen. I fully expect to get our lunch handed to us in the 2nd half. — Chris Nichols (@cjnich79) January 4, 2019

how many airball shot clock violations do the #Illini have this half? feels like 20. — Champaign Showers (@217Showers) January 4, 2019

I’ll never figure out how we can go from playing so well to playing so stupid so fast. #Illini — Kevin Johnson (@kdjohn34) January 4, 2019

Way to hold onto that 10 point lead. Typical #Illini — Nathan Baliva (@nbaliva) January 4, 2019

Illinois 27, No. 21 Indiana 25 — 3:35 left in 1st half

To quote, uh, scripture ... the basketball gods giveth and the basketball gods taketh away. So much for a 10-point Illinois lead. The Illini have six turnovers in the last 5 1/2 minutes, Indiana is on a 6-0 run in the last 90 seconds and all of a sudden we've got a ball game again in Bloomington. Those turnovers have killed the Illini, and freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili has four total for the game. That sort of cancels out his team-high eight points.

Illinois 25, No. 21 Indiana 15 — 7:52 left in 1st half

No, that's not a typo. The Illini lead by 10. They're getting stops and pushing the ball in transition. Most importantly, they're finishing at the rim (4 of 5 on layups). Illinois is on a 12-2 run over the last 6 1/2 minutes as Indiana has made just one of its last nine shots. The Hoosiers are not getting good shots, and the one's they're taking they're obviously not making ... to the tune of 33.3 percent right now. Illinois just has to keep this up for the next 27 minutes and 52 seconds.

Illinois 20, No. 21 Indiana 13 — 11:48 left in 1st half

I think it's safe to say this is the best Illinois has looked for an entire almost 9 minute stretch this season. If it isn't, it's awfully close to the Illini's best. Illinois actually flashed a little zone look at the Hoosiers, staying in a 1-2-2 after pressing three-quarter court. That pressure has flustered Indiana offensively. The Hoosiers have missed their last four shots, have made just one of their last seven and haven't scored at all in the last 2 1/2 minutes.

Illinois 15, No. 21 Indiana 13 — 13:58 left in 1st half

The fact we didn't get the first media timeout until after the 6 minute mark should tell you something. This has been a pretty clean game with just three fouls combined between the two teams and, obviously, not many dead ball moments. Illinois has the early lead because it's made a concerted effort to get Giorgi Bezhanishvili going early. That was the plan against Florida Atlantic, too, but it didn't happen. Tonight? Not bad so far. Bezhanishivili has a team-high six points, and the other four starters have all scored.

Some early concerns, though, include Aaron Jordan and his ability to guard Romeo Langford 1-on-1. Langford has already beaten the Illini senior off the dribble for easy layups twice. Illinois also really doesn't have much of an answer for Juwan Morgan. Those are the Hoosiers' top two players. Slowing one of them down — at least — sort of has to happen if Illinois is going to pull the upset tonight.

Illinois at No. 21 Indiana — 6 p.m., FS1

Pretty much all the "#Illini" tweets right now are about Shammond Cooper. That's not surprising. But since this is a LIVE! Report at a basketball game, here's a tweet about happier times for Illinois at Indiana.

The #Illini & Hoosiers have met 178 times heading into tonight's battle in Bloomington (6 pm CT on @FS1)



Anyone remember this one? pic.twitter.com/gVvzwOhpIh — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 3, 2019

Illinois at No. 21 Indiana — 6 p.m, FS1

Perhaps you've heard. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier haven't really had a big game at the same time this season. It's a fairly regular talking point right now because, well, it's true. Brad Underwood has said it's something the Illini are working on, but he didn't seem too concerned yesterday morning in his pre-Indiana media availability after Dosunmu scored 21 against Florida Atlantic and Frazier only got to nine points because of a super late push.

"Trent’s smart," Underwood said. "He saw Ayo get going a little bit. Trent got a couple good looks early, and they didn’t fall. Trent’s a guy that’s the ultimate teammate. It doesn’t affect him at all. You should watch his last 6 minutes of that ball game and him denying and him working on the defensive end.

"Trent’s a guy who gets it. Ayo had it going a little bit and felt like he had the hot hand. We’ve got to find a little better balance where we don’t have one guy taking 20 shots every single night. That doesn’t work."

Illinois at No. 21 Indiana — 6 p.m., FS1

Unless the Illini pull the upset tonight in Bloomington, they're going to take a back seat in terms of fan interest to Illinois football landing a commitment from four-star linebacker Shammond Cooper.

It's a good day for @IlliniFootball. Why? Four-star linebacker Shammond Cooper (@Shammond07) from Trinity Catholic in St. Louis just committed to the #Illini ahead of Florida State, Missouri and Oklahoma. Details https://t.co/Ecur2jV3bY pic.twitter.com/iNQBicDXDk — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) January 3, 2019

I won't go as far as saying Illinois has switched from supposed basketball (really golf/volleyball/tennis) school to football school, but more positive things have happened in the last month for Lovie Smith than Brad Underwood.

That includes the Illini's overtime loss to Florida Atlantic this past Saturday. It was ... not ideal.

"Two road games this week and coming off one that left a pretty bitter taste in our mouth," Underwood said. "We’ve had a good week of practice. Guys have really worked hard on certain areas we’ve got to clean up on the offensive side of things. We have a great opponent in Indiana. We have to play well and be better offensively that we have been. That’s been a focal point in our practices this week.

"(Today’s game is) no different than any other game. It’s conference play. Let’s execute. We’ve kind of stayed with the theme very much of we’ve got to become tougher. That’s the one thing we’re striving for so we can be disciplined. We didn’t run very much of anything with any precision in the Florida Atlantic game. You can’t go on the road and win if you don’t execute. You can’t go on the road and win when we hold a team scoreless for 7 minutes and 41 seconds the other night and can’t win and didn’t because we ran bad offense."

Illinois at No. 21 Indiana — 6 p.m., FS1

Some early observations from wandering around court level for a while before the game ...

— Adonis De La Rosa is, in fact, dressed for today's game. How much he plays is the question. The fifth-year Illini center sat out the Florida Atlantic game with "knee aggravation." It wasn't a re-injury of his surgically-repaired right knee, but he had some discomfort.

— Tevian Jones is also serving the eighth game of his suspension. In other freshman news, Anthony Higgs didn't travel with the team again. Might need to keep asking about that one even though Brad Underwood said at the FAU game he was simply allowed more time with his family during break because his foot injury keeps him from being even a part of the Illini's practices.

— There was a crowd like three or four deep around the Indiana half of the court during pregame. They were all trying to get a photo of Romeo Langford. He's a rock star here.

— Got a chance to chat with former Ball State coach/Indiana assistant turned NBA scout Tim Buckley. He lives in Bloomington, so this was an easy game for him to get to. If you'll remember from the first Big Ten LIVE! Report about a month ago, we shared a flight to Lincoln, Neb. (and a shuttle to the same hotel). Nothing bonds people like time on a regional jet. Really nice guy. We basically just discussed how good the Big Ten is this year. Hint ... it's really good.

Happy New Year! We're three days into 2019 and what better way to kick things off as the calendar turns from 2018 than another LIVE! Report. Beat writer Scott Richey (as always, that's me) is all set up in Bloomington, Ind., at the last remaining Assembly Hall in the Big Ten with Illinois about to restart Big Ten play at No. 21 Indiana.

Let's just take a moment to reflect on how conference play started for the Illini in early December. They got a road game at Nebraska where they lost by 15. Then a "home" game against a ranked Ohio State team where, again, they lost by double figures (10 points this time).

Follow that up with today's game on the road and Sunday's trip to Evanston to face Northwestern, and not playing a single Big Ten home game until the second week of January — and it's No. 2 Michigan — is simply a microcosm of Illinois' schedule at large. Difficult. Perhaps too difficult for a team that essentially overhauled its entire roster and has yet to really figure things out.

But those are, as they say, the cards that were dealt. Today's game and the fact it's now 2019 gives Illinois a fresh start. A needed fresh start after opening the 2018-19 season with a 4-9 record that includes, most recently, an overtime loss to Florida Atlantic. Things are not going well, but with postseason play only a thing if Illinois blitzes through the Big Ten — at this point, an unlikely event — the Illini can simply focus on putting a better brand of basketball on the court each time they step on it. We'll get into what that might mean as the LIVE! Report progresses into the 6 p.m. CST tipoff here in Bloomington.

Meanwhile, get caught up on our Illini basketball coverage from the four days ...

— Starters, stats, storylines and our beat writer's pick

— Asmussen: UI-IU rivalry isn't what it used to be

— Our college basketball writer breaks down the entire Big Ten

— First two months a 'mixed bag' for Illini

— Tate: Langford's pick of IU highlights sway of adidas

Parallels exist between Dosunmu and Langford

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu had an invitation-only ceremony when he announced his college commitment. Still, you couldn't squeeze another person in the Jordan Brand store in downtown Chicago.

Romeo Langford's invitation went out to bascially the entire state of Indiana. People camped out in front of New Albany (Ind.) High School and filled the gym.

Both sets of fan bases went home happy. Dosunmu picked Illinois in October 2017. Langford went a similar route, committing to Indiana in April of last year.

Two elite players that decided to stay home. Two pivotal recruiting wins for Brad Underwood and Archie Miller, respectively, that will square off for the first time in their college careers at 6 p.m. today when Illinois and Indiana jump back into Big Ten play at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

To continue reading, click here. Then stay tuned right here at IlliniHQ.com for continued coverage throughout the night.