No one hurt after electric skillet sparks fire in Rantoul house

Photo by: Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press Fire caused an estimated $90,000 to a home in the 1400 block of Kenneth Drive on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Rantoul. Fire Chief Ken Waters said the cause was a skillet on a stove that had been left on.

RANTOUL — No one was hurt in a fire that gutted three rooms of a tri-level home Thursday in Rantoul.

Rantoul fire Chief Ken Waters said crews were called at 9:31 a.m. to a house in the 1400 block of Kenneth Drive, where they found flames coming from the kitchen.

By the time the fire was out, it had caused $90,000 in damages to the kitchen, living room and dining room.

Waters said the cause was an electric skillet left on in the kitchen. He said the male resident of the house had left 20 minutes before the fire started.

Crews from Thomasboro and Gifford also responded as mutual aid.