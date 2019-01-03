No one hurt after electric skillet sparks fire in Rantoul house
RANTOUL — No one was hurt in a fire that gutted three rooms of a tri-level home Thursday in Rantoul.
Rantoul fire Chief Ken Waters said crews were called at 9:31 a.m. to a house in the 1400 block of Kenneth Drive, where they found flames coming from the kitchen.
By the time the fire was out, it had caused $90,000 in damages to the kitchen, living room and dining room.
Waters said the cause was an electric skillet left on in the kitchen. He said the male resident of the house had left 20 minutes before the fire started.
Crews from Thomasboro and Gifford also responded as mutual aid.
