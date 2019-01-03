Skillet sparks fire at Rantoul home

No one was hurt, but three rooms of a tri-level Rantoul home were gutted by flames Thursday.



The village's fire chief Ken Waters said an electric skillet left on in the kitchen prompted crews to respond to 1401 Kenneth Drive at 9:31 a.m. By the time the flames were out, they caused $90,000 in damages to the kitchen, living room and dining room.



Waters said the male resident had left 20 minutes before the fire.



Crews from Thomasboro and Gifford also responded. Waters said that mutual aid is automatic for fire calls.