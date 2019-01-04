Champaign restaurant's stay a short one
Rafters Draft and Dough in Champaign has closed after a year's worth of business. The restaurant/bar at 1906 W. Bradley Avenue, Champaign, made the announcement on its Facebook page.
“We appreciate all of you that gave us a chance and wish it would have worked out differently. Thank you,” said the post.
The eatery featured craft beer and crafted pizza, as well as a lunch buffet.
The post said that Rafters gift cards would be honored at Illini Inn.
