Champaign restaurant's stay a short one

Photo by: Provided Rafters Draft & Dough is set to open Dec. 26, 2017, at 1906 W. Bradley Ave., C, in the space once occupied by Bradley's bar, which closed in 2015.

Rafters Draft and Dough in Champaign has closed after a year's worth of business. The restaurant/bar at 1906 W. Bradley Avenue, Champaign, made the announcement on its Facebook page.

“We appreciate all of you that gave us a chance and wish it would have worked out differently. Thank you,” said the post.

The eatery featured craft beer and crafted pizza, as well as a lunch buffet.

The post said that Rafters gift cards would be honored at Illini Inn.

