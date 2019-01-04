Illinois state trooper fired over 2015 Danville incident where gun went off

DANVILLE — A spokesman for the Illinois State Police said a trooper who was accused of firing his weapon during an off-duty altercation more than three years ago in Danville has been fired.

Lt. Matt Boerwinkle said the State Police Merit Board discharged Cody Garza for cause in July 2018. He had been on unpaid leave since the August 2015 incident.

Danville police said Garza, a 2005 Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School graduate, was in town that weekend to attend a class reunion. He had been assigned to District 5 in Joliet, which covers Will, Kendall and Grundy counties.

Prosecutors said around 4 a.m. Aug. 2, 2015, Garza, who was off duty, got into a verbal argument in the drive-thru at Steak 'n Shake, 408 S. Gilbert St. The argument turned physical, and the confrontation ended with Garza's gun going off. No one was seriously injured.

The next day, Garza was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. The man he fought with was also charged with battery. The Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office dropped charges against both in October 2016, citing problems with availability of witnesses and other practical concerns.