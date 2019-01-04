ISP trooper fired over 2015 Danville shooting incident

A spokesman for Illinois State Police says the trooper involved in a Danville gunfire incident more than three years ago was fired.

Lieutenant Matt Boerwinkle says the State Police Merit Board discharged Cody Garza for cause in July of last year.

Garza had been on unpaid leave since the incident outside Steak n' Shake in August of 2015.

Prosecutors say that Garza, who was off-duty that night, fired his gun during an altercation with another man. But no one was hit.

Danville Police said Garza was in town to attend a class reunion. He graduated from Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School in 2005.

Vermilion County State's Attorney Randy Brinegar dropped the charges against Garza in October of 2016. The counts included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. Charges against the other man were also dropped.

Garza was assigned to District 5 in Joliet, which covers Will, Kendall and Grundy counties.