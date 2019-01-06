LIVE! Northwestern

Northwestern 17, Illinois 12 — 7:52 left in 1st half

Not a verry 12ish minutes of basketball, but I don't think anyone should have expected it to be. Northwestern is a grind-it-out type of team. Illinois is ... still trying to figure out what it is. What the Wildcats are right now, though, is a team that's 5 of 6 on layups and dunks and shooting 46.7 percent overall from the field. Illinois is shooting 31.3 percent as a team. That includes three misses from three-point range, including Kipper Nichols' 14th straight dating back three games.

****

Northwestern 11, Illinois 10 — 11:50 left in 1st half

Things have gone ... OK ... in the first half of the first half. Illinois tried to go to Giorgi Bezhanishvili early like it did Thursday at Indiana, but the freshman big man made just one of his first three shots and then picked up two fouls before the first media timeout. Not ideal. Five different Illini have scored at this point (balance is a needed thing), but the Wildcats are leading behind four points from Ryan Greer off the bench.

****

Illinois at Northwestern — Noon, BTN

Some keys to today's game if the Illini want to leave Evanston with their first Big Ten win of the season ...

— Get out and run. Points in transition are probably the best way to get the offense going against a Northwestern team that ranks in the top 35 in defensive efficiency this season. The Wildcats are, as previously stated, best at three-point defense.

— If Illinois can't get its transition game going, then the offense needs to start with Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Northwestern center Dererk Pardon is pretty good, but so is Juwan Morgan, and Bezhanishvili had 18 points Thursday at Indiana.

— Northwestern isn't a particularly explosive offensive team. That doesn't mean the Wildcats don't have options. Slowing down Pardon and/or Vic Law will be key for Illinois. Sort of like Indiana, Northwestern is a two-man team in a lot of ways on the offensive end. The Illini didn't slow down Romeo Langford, well, at all Thursday in Bloomington, Ind.

— Trent Frazier is going to have to put on his defense shoes today. The shortest Northwestern starter is 6-foot-6 guard Ryan Taylor. Illini coach Brad Underwood mentioned it yesterday before practice, but the Wildcats are going to post up its group of four wings that start on all the Illinois guards. Frazier's got the least size at 6-1, so he's probably the early target.

****

Illinois at Northwestern — Noon, BTN

Some fun facts to get us started here at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

— Illinois is in pretty sparse company when it comes to teams that spent most of the start of the year playing away from home. The Illini's six home games at State Farm Center through today are the second fewest among power six conference teams. Only Oklahoma (five) has played fewer home games. Illinois, of course, would have had seven if its game against Ohio State wasn't moved to Chicago.

— This is the first time in Illini basketball history where two freshmen (Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili) are among the top three scorers on the team. Both trail sophomore guard Trent Frazier, who enters today's game averaging a team best 15.5 ppg.

— Illinois has either led (seven times), been tied (once) or trailed by two with the ball (once) during the second half in nine of its 10 losses. Basically that just goes to further highlight this team's inability thus far to close games. It's certainly a work in progress.

— The Illini relying so heavily on three-pointers in the past few games might not bode particularly well against Northwestern. The Wildcats are holding their opponents to just 28.9 percent shooting from three-point range, and they haven't allowed more than five makes in their last nine games.

****

Illinois at Northwestern — Noon, BTN

Tevian Jones was the first Illinois player on the court today at Welsh-Ryan Arena ... although Giorgi Bezhanishvili was quick behind him and danced a little before he got his shoes on. It's Jones' first game back in uniform since the Illini's win against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25 as he served an eight-game suspension for a violation of an undisclosed team rule.

Now that he's back (which plenty of Illinois fans have been clamoring for), the argument now is how much he might play today against Northwestern. Some fans are saying 25 minutes. The actual amount of playing time, though, will probably be significantly lower. Especially when Illini coach Brad Underwood said expectations should be tempered.

And, to be fair, Jones wasn't lighting teams up before he was suspended. He scored eight points in his Illinois debut against Evansville and then had 11 points total (in pretty limited playing time) in the next five games before his suspension.

****

Good morning (and soon to be afternoon) from newly-renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston. One of these days, the LIVE! Report will happen at State Farm Center for a Big Ten game. That game is actually this coming Thursday — against Michigan — but there's still the matter of today's game against Northwestern. It's the fourth straight conference game away from home for Illinois, with the first three all losses for the Illini.

Maybe that changes today against the Wildcats. Northwestern is similarly winless in the Big Ten, although Chris Collins' team lost two-point games to both Michigan and Indiana in early December. The Wildcats' return to conference play this week was ... worse. Michigan State steamrolled Northwestern 81-55 on Wednesday.

This is certainly a winnable game for Illinois. Northwestern isn't exactly a world beater, and the Illini did create perhaps a little positive momentum Thursday at Indiana despite the loss to the No. 21 Hoosiers. It was still a loss, of course. That can't be ignored, but the play of freshmen Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili was encouraging. That veterans Aaron Jordan and Kipper Nichols had just two points apiece was less so.

That's the challenge for Illinois. Figure out a way to play a complete 40 minute game and get production from more than just a couple players at a time. That's really the only way this thing works for the Illini — at least against high major competition — and they haven't found it so far this season. Their only wins, of course, having come against Evansville, Mississippi Valley State, UNLV and East Tennessee State.

Tipoff is in an hour hear from Evanston. Until then, as always, get caught up on our latest Illini basketball coverage ...

— Starters, stats, storylines and our beat writer's pick

— Tate: Illinois basketball's decline a long time in the making

— Underwood, Illini still all in

— Media timeout with Teddy Greenstein

Bezhanishvili's role continues to evolve

CHAMPAIGN — Game plan and execution were in sync early for Illinois men's basketball during Thursday night's game at No. 21 Indiana.

Brad Underwood wanted the offense to run through Giorgi Bezhanishvili in the low post as much as possible. The Illini coach got his wish. Illinois' guards looked for Bezhanishvili on the block, and the 6-foot-9 freshman forward made good with a trio of post moves and six early points.

Indiana ultimately began to take that option away. The Hoosiers bumped Bezhanishvili off his rolls to the basket and forced him to post up from further away from the rim. It made Illinois have to work harder to get those same type of post touches.

Bezhanishvili ultimately finished with 18 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds in the Illini's 73-65 loss.

The verdict from Underwood? The number of post touches Bezhanishvili got was a start. Now, it's time to do more.

The first chance for Illinois (4-10, 0-3 Big Ten) to build on that brand of offense comes in today's noon tip at Northwestern (9-5, 0-3) at newly-renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

