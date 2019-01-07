Kofi Cockburn: What's next?
|
The word on campus was that Kofi Cockburn committed to Illinois during last weekend's official visit.
The topic was addressed in last Monday's 'Inside Illini Basketball' podcast by beat writer Scott Richey.
The five-star big man made it official on Sunday, minutes after the Illini lost to Northwestern.
Columnist Loren Tate and Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart will touch on Cockburn's decision - and his role with Brad Underwood's program - during 'Monday Morning Quarterbacks' from 9-11 a.m. today on WDWS 1400-AM. Listen here.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.