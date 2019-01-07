Kofi Cockburn: What's next?

The word on campus was that Kofi Cockburn committed to Illinois during last weekend's official visit.

The topic was addressed in last Monday's 'Inside Illini Basketball' podcast by beat writer Scott Richey.

Inside Illini Basketball Episode 30: How to save the season (and land Kofi Cockburn) To make it a happier new year, Illinois basketball needs to win six Big Ten games - and convince Kofi Cockburn to come aboard. Beat writer and Top 25 voter Scott Richey looks ahead as the Illini put an unsettling 2018 to bed in his weekly podcast 'Inside Illini Basketball.'

The five-star big man made it official on Sunday, minutes after the Illini lost to Northwestern.

Columnist Loren Tate and Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart will touch on Cockburn's decision - and his role with Brad Underwood's program - during 'Monday Morning Quarterbacks' from 9-11 a.m. today on WDWS 1400-AM.