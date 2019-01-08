Final AP poll: How we voted
Longtime News-Gazette college football writer Bob Asmussen is on the voting panel for the Associated Press Top 25. He submitted his final ballot after Clemson's win against Alabama on Monday night. It included five Big Ten teams:
TEAM (previous)
1. Clemson 2
2. Alabama 1
3. Ohio State 6
4. Oklahoma 4
5. Notre Dame 3
6. Florida 10
7. Texas 11
8. Georgia 7
9. LSU 17
10. UCF 5
11. Washington State 16
12. Kentucky 14
13. Syracuse 13
14. Michigan 8
15. Washington 9
16. Fresno State 19
17. Army 22
18. Texas A&M 24
19. Utah State 25
20. Northwestern —
21. Cincinnati —
22. Penn State 12
23. Boise State —
24. Iowa —
25. Stanford —
Here is how the final poll shakes out:
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Clemson (61) 15-0 1525 2
2. Alabama 14-1 1462 1
3. Ohio St. 13-1 1364 5
4. Oklahoma 12-2 1356 4
5. Notre Dame 12-1 1286 3
6. LSU 10-3 1119 11
7. Florida 10-3 1103 10
7. Georgia 11-3 1103 6
9. Texas 10-4 1076 14
10. Washington St. 11-2 959 12
11. UCF 12-1 898 7
12. Kentucky 10-3 820 16
13. Washington 10-4 806 9
14. Michigan 10-3 745 8
15. Syracuse 10-3 683 17
16. Texas A&M 9-4 552 21
17. Penn St. 9-4 492 13
18. Fresno St. 12-2 466 19
19. Army 11-2 418 22
20. West Virginia 8-4 296 15
21. Northwestern 9-5 284 NR
22. Utah St. 11-2 188 NR
23. Boise St. 10-3 184 23
24. Cincinnati 11-2 171 NR
25. Iowa 9-4 120 NR
Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 96, Stanford 52, Mississippi St. 45, Utah 43, UAB 32, Iowa St. 26, Auburn 15, Oregon 11, Missouri 10, Troy 6, Georgia Southern 6, Oklahoma St. 3, Wisconsin 2, NC State 2.
