Final AP poll: How we voted

Longtime News-Gazette college football writer Bob Asmussen is on the voting panel for the Associated Press Top 25. He submitted his final ballot after Clemson's win against Alabama on Monday night. It included five Big Ten teams:

TEAM (previous)

1. Clemson 2

2. Alabama 1

3. Ohio State 6

4. Oklahoma 4

5. Notre Dame 3

6. Florida 10

7. Texas 11

8. Georgia 7

9. LSU 17

10. UCF 5

11. Washington State 16

12. Kentucky 14

13. Syracuse 13

14. Michigan 8

15. Washington 9

16. Fresno State 19

17. Army 22

18. Texas A&M 24

19. Utah State 25

20. Northwestern —

21. Cincinnati —

22. Penn State 12

23. Boise State —

24. Iowa —

25. Stanford —

Here is how the final poll shakes out:

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Clemson (61) 15-0 1525 2

2. Alabama 14-1 1462 1

3. Ohio St. 13-1 1364 5

4. Oklahoma 12-2 1356 4

5. Notre Dame 12-1 1286 3

6. LSU 10-3 1119 11

7. Florida 10-3 1103 10

7. Georgia 11-3 1103 6

9. Texas 10-4 1076 14

10. Washington St. 11-2 959 12

11. UCF 12-1 898 7

12. Kentucky 10-3 820 16

13. Washington 10-4 806 9

14. Michigan 10-3 745 8

15. Syracuse 10-3 683 17

16. Texas A&M 9-4 552 21

17. Penn St. 9-4 492 13

18. Fresno St. 12-2 466 19

19. Army 11-2 418 22

20. West Virginia 8-4 296 15

21. Northwestern 9-5 284 NR

22. Utah St. 11-2 188 NR

23. Boise St. 10-3 184 23

24. Cincinnati 11-2 171 NR

25. Iowa 9-4 120 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 96, Stanford 52, Mississippi St. 45, Utah 43, UAB 32, Iowa St. 26, Auburn 15, Oregon 11, Missouri 10, Troy 6, Georgia Southern 6, Oklahoma St. 3, Wisconsin 2, NC State 2.

