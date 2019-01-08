Fire damages Urbana home

An Urbana fire official says a blaze early Tuesday morning significantly damaged a home on the city's southeast side.

Fire Marshal Phil Edwards says crews were called to the 2300 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

He says firefighters saw flames showing from the south side of the house when they arrived on scene. Edwards says the fire was in the attic at that time.

He says two residents and a cat were able to get out of the house before firefighters got there. Edwards says one resident smelled smoke and woke up the other person in the house.

He says the smoke detectors were not sounding because the fire was in the ceiling, above the detectors, and there was just a light haze of smoke in the house.

The cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation. Damages are estimated at $50,000.

There were no injuries, but the residents have been displaced.