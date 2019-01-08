Wilco's Tweedy coming to Virginia

CHAMPAIGN — Jeff Tweedy, the singer and guitarist of the band Wilco, brings his solo sets to the Virginia Theater April 18. Tweedy has Illinois roots in alt-rock Uncle Tupelo and Wilco. On this tour, he performs songs from “Warm,” a solo album of all new material, with help from some of his usual collaborators, Spencer Tweedy, Glenn Kotche and Tom Schick. It follows the acoustic retrospective release, “Together at Last” (2017), and Wilco’s 2016 album, “Schmilco.” Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $59.50 and go on sale at 7 p.m. Friday. The theater’s box office is 217.356.9063