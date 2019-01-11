UPDATE: no one hurt in Champaign house fire
New 2:17 p.m. Friday:
The Champaign Fire Department reported at 2:14 p.m. Friday that the fire was out and no one was hurt. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
.@champaigncity firefighters have professionally & quickly extinguished the fire at #5 Sherwood Ct. No injuries to firefighters or civilians & the cause of fire is unknown at this point. pic.twitter.com/qAldnLHxB7
— Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) January 11, 2019
**
Original story 1:36 p.m. Friday:
Champaign fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at 5 Sherwood Court.
The call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday. A photo posted by the fire department showed smoke coming from the one story home.
.@ChampaignFire has a working house fire at #5 Sherwood Court @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/XyQ4CEb1uQ
— Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) January 11, 2019
This story will be updated.
