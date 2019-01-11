Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, January 11, 2019 83 Today's Paper

UPDATE: no one hurt in Champaign house fire
| Subscribe

More Local

UPDATE: no one hurt in Champaign house fire

Fri, 01/11/2019 - 2:17pm | Tim Ditman

New 2:17 p.m. Friday:

The Champaign Fire Department reported at 2:14 p.m. Friday that the fire was out and no one was hurt. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

**

Original story 1:36 p.m. Friday:

Champaign fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at 5 Sherwood Court.

The call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday. A photo posted by the fire department showed smoke coming from the one story home.

 

This story will be updated.

 

Sections (2):News, Local
-