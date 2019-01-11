UPDATE: No one hurt in fire that caused 'extensive' damage at Champaign house

UPDATE, 4:42 p.m. Friday:

CHAMPAIGN — A one-story Champaign home sustained what officials called "extensive" damage Friday after flames broke out in the living room.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said crews responded to the 0-100 block of Sherwood Court shortly before 1:30 p.m. By around 2:15 p.m., officials reported the fire was out.

The adult resident was not home at the time, and no firefighters were hurt.

Smith said he was still looking into the fire's cause as of late Friday afternoon.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 2:17 p.m. Friday:

The Champaign Fire Department reported at 2:14 p.m. Friday that the fire was out and no one was hurt. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

.@champaigncity firefighters have professionally & quickly extinguished the fire at #5 Sherwood Ct. No injuries to firefighters or civilians & the cause of fire is unknown at this point. pic.twitter.com/qAldnLHxB7 — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) January 11, 2019

* * * * *

Original story, published 1:36 p.m. Friday:

Champaign fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at 5 Sherwood Court.

The call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday. A photo posted by the fire department showed smoke coming from the one story home.

.@ChampaignFire has a working house fire at #5 Sherwood Court @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/XyQ4CEb1uQ — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) January 11, 2019

This story will be updated.