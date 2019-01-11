Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, January 11, 2019 83 Today's Paper

UPDATE: No one hurt in fire that caused 'extensive' damage at Champaign house
| Subscribe

More Local

UPDATE: No one hurt in fire that caused 'extensive' damage at Champaign house

Fri, 01/11/2019 - 4:42pm | Tim Ditman

UPDATE, 4:42 p.m. Friday:

CHAMPAIGN — A one-story Champaign home sustained what officials called "extensive" damage Friday after flames broke out in the living room.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said crews responded to the 0-100 block of Sherwood Court shortly before 1:30 p.m.  By around 2:15 p.m., officials reported the fire was out.

The adult resident was not home at the time, and no firefighters were hurt.

Smith said he was still looking into the fire's cause as of late Friday afternoon.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 2:17 p.m. Friday:

The Champaign Fire Department reported at 2:14 p.m. Friday that the fire was out and no one was hurt. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

* * * * *

Original story, published 1:36 p.m. Friday:

Champaign fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at 5 Sherwood Court.

The call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday. A photo posted by the fire department showed smoke coming from the one story home.

This story will be updated.

Sections (2):News, Local
-