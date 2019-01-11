Winter storm warning issued
Questions? Ask Tom here
The National Weather Service said much of East Central Illinois is under a winter storm warning.
The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.
Heavy snow is expected, with 6 to 9 inches of snow possible across the area, with the highest totals expected in southwest Illinois.
Most of the snow is expected to fall between tonight and Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois counties are under a winter weather advisory from midnight Saturday to 9 p.m. Saturday.
That storm system could drop 3 to 7 inches of snow on that area.
Travel is expected to be hazardous.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.