Winter storm warning issued

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Champaign Township Road District worker Andrew Roth disconnects a hose used to fill an 1000-gallon tank with a liquid salt brine at the salt dome in Urbana on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Workers are out on area streets Friday morning driving the truck to apply the solution to road overpasses and bridge decks in preparation for the winter storm this weekend.

The National Weather Service said much of East Central Illinois is under a winter storm warning.

The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.

Heavy snow is expected, with 6 to 9 inches of snow possible across the area, with the highest totals expected in southwest Illinois.

Most of the snow is expected to fall between tonight and Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois counties are under a winter weather advisory from midnight Saturday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

That storm system could drop 3 to 7 inches of snow on that area.

Travel is expected to be hazardous.