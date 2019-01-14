UPDATED: Dense fog advisory extended

8:45 a.m. Update

The National Weather Service has extended the dense fog advisory until noon today for most of East Central Illinois.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois counties remain under a dense fog advisory only until 9 this morning.

Visibility could be one quarter of a mile or less at times and the fog could create a minor glaze of ice on the roads.

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination, slow down and turn on your headlights.

Original

The National Weather Service says a portion of East Central Illinois is under a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m. Monday.

The advisory includes Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby counties. Ford and Iroquois counties are under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Monday.

Visibility will drop to one quarter of a mile or less at times, and the fog could create a minor glaze of ice on the roads. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination, slow down and turn on your headlights.