UPDATED: Dropped box of beakers led to chemical spill at Beckman Institute

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette The scene outside Beckman Institute on Monday.

URBANA — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution after a chemical spill Monday at the Beckman Institute on the University of Illinois campus.

Around 12:30 p.m., Urbana Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said, first responders were told that the unidentified man was moving beakers in a laboratory when some of them fell out of the bottom of the box they were in.

That caused some liquid Nitrobenzene to spill. The skin irritant is hazardous when inhaled, Edwards said.

Edwards said it’s not known whether any Nitrobenzene came in contact with the man’s skin but he was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

At 3:24 p.m., the campus announced in an Illini Alert that "the emergency has ended at Beckman. It is safe to resume regular activities and to reenter the building."

*** Original story ***

URBANA — The Beckman Institute will remain off-limits for much of Monday afternoon following the release of “hazardous materials.”

The chemical release has been contained to the building, campus officials announced Monday.

In an email alert at 1:46 p.m., officials said the situation was “under control” but that the cleanup could take at least two hours.

“Do not re-enter Beckman while fire personnel deal with the spill,” officials added.

Emergency responders were still on the scene as of 2:11 p.m., when the campus sent out its most recent Illini Alert.