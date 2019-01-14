Urbana middle, high school Principals say fights decreasing

Photo by: Michael Kiser/News-Gazette Media Urbana Middle School principal Joseph Wiemelt and Urbana High School principal Deloris Brown.

URBANA — After a slew of discipline issues at Urbana's middle and high schools that led to major changes in administration, principals at both schools say things have improved, partly due to procedural changes and partly because students and staff are learning the new discipline system.

The issues led to a rash of complaints from students, parents and staffs, especially early in the school year, as the district implemented a restorative-practices approach, which aims to avoid suspensions and expulsions and instead focus on the root cause of problems.

Middle school Principal Joe Wiemelt said the biggest concern in the second half of the fall semester — hallway behavior — has been addressed by focusing staff's attention on certain locations and hallways.

Wiemelt said another change has been stronger enforcement of the cellphone policy, which prohibits students from using them in classrooms or hallways. He said students get one warning if they are caught with their cellphone during prohibited times; a second infraction means it is taken away for the rest of the day.

Wiemelt said that has helped with student engagement in class. Cellphones are allowed during lunch and in the mornings before classes start.

Meanwhile, high school Principal Deloris Brown said there is also a stricter enforcement when students are late to school.

Another change is involves students who roam the hallways, are late to class or leave class early. They are now sent to another room for the rest of the period, and their parents are contacted to set up a meeting to address the issue.

Wiemelt and Brown both said that personnel changes over the summer were a contributing factor to the violence that plagued the schools in the fall semester.

Brown said changes in the duties of deans led to the perception that there was no longer a discipline system in place.

Brown said there has been one fight at the high school since students returned from the holiday break last week. Wiemelt said the number of fights was difficult to take as a person and as an admistrator, adding it was overwhelming at times.

Wiemelt added that while there were no fights at the middle school last week, there is still a lot of work to do.

Both Brown and Wiemelt said interim Superintendent Preston Williams brings a wealth of experience to the current situation. They said his presence will be beneficial as the two schools adapt to the new discipline system.