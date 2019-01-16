LIVE! Minnesota

Illinois 95, Minnesota 68 — FINAL

That's how you snap a five-game losing streak and pick up your first Big Ten win of the season.

Illinois led nearly the entire night, distancing itself from Minnesota early in the first half and continuing the blitz of the Gophers in the second half to give Illinois its first win in a month.

Ayo Dosunmu scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Illini (5-12, 1-5 Big Ten) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 20 points to go along with eight rebounds, the two freshmen playing like upperclassmen against a Minnesota team that looked overmatched.

Trent Frazier (15 points) and Andres Feliz (10 points) also hit double figures against the Gophers (13-4, 3-3) as Illinois won for the first time since its 73-55 victory against East Tennessee State on Dec. 15.

Illinois 70, Minnesota 41 — 11:42 left in 2nd half

This is going to be the only update of the half because 8:12 p.m. starts and deadlines don't mix well. Illinois hasn't let off the gas in the second half and was able to withstand a slightly slow start to push its lead to 31 at one juncture (now 29). Meanwhile, Ayo Dosunmu has another 20-point game with 21 right now, Giorgi Bezhanishvili has 16 and Andres Feliz is into double figures with 10.

Illinois 51, Minnesota 28 — Halftime

A 10-3 run in the last 3 minutes capped what is easily the best half of basketball Illinois has played all season long. The next best isn't even close. The Illini got 15 points from Ayo Dosunmu, including a strong finish at the rim with 2 seconds to play to put a bow on the half. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 14 points. Then Andres Feliz — looking like the guy that we saw in the preseason just fearlessly attacking the rim — chipped in eight points.

Add in a 20-9 rebounding advantage, more bench points, more points in the paint and a 13-2 edge in fast break points, and, well, that's how you build a 23-point halftime lead.

To the Twitter machine!

Illinois 41, Minnesota 25 — 3:11 left in 1st half

Not all that much has changed about this game. It's definitely Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili's world and we're all just living in it. The Illini freshmen duo has matched Minnesota point for point so far with 25 between them. Dosunmu is 3 of 3 from three-point range and has a game-high 13 points. Bezhanishvili has unleashed some effective post moves and has 12 points.

Illinois 32, Minnesota 17 — 7:44 left in 1st half

Things are still trending in Illinois' way. The Illini have a 13-2 rebounding advantage. Jordan Murphy and Big Ten scoring leader Amir Coffey have just seven points combined. And the Illini freshmen are doing work. Plenty has been written and said about Ayo Dosunmu in the last few weeks. Nothing's changed tonight. The freshman guard continues to play with an unending supply of confidence, and his two three-pointers so far are all 100 percent confidence shots. Plus Giorgi Bezhanishvili continues to make his baby hook work in the post. They've got eight points apiece.

Illinois 20, Minnesota 13 — 11:36 left in 1st half

This is legitimately some of the best basketball Illinois has played all season — and all five active freshmen have played. That's right. Alan Griffin and Samba Kane have also got some PT after Tevian Jones. Kane hit a nice turnaround jumper on the block and has been active defensively when he's been in. Plus Ayo Dosunmu hit a three-pointer, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili got back-to-back offensive rebounds and putbacks. The freshmen are really leading the way here.

Also worth noting we're 8 1/2 minutes in and Minnesota — a really good rebounding team — has one rebound. The Illini have eight.

Illinois 9, Minnesota 7 — 15:49 left in 1st half

Tevian Jones played before the first media timeout of the game. That's notable. He also played well. Hit a three-pointer in transition. Played good defense on Jordan Murphy. Grabbed a rebound. Committed two fouls ... oh, that one's not so good. Those early minutes are probably the only ones he's going to get in the first half now. But, still, that was a good stretch for him.

Trent Frazier also hit a three-pointer, so apparently he is, in fact, confident in his shot again. Of course, now he says he never wasn't confident, so I don't know. Anyway, the Illini are leading early in, let's say, not exactly the definition of a "must win" game but it's not far off from that.

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 8:12 p.m., BTN

Some actual news before tip. Illinois is shuffling its lineup tonight against the Gophers ... at least a little. Sixth-man Da'Monte Williams (who likes coming off the bench) is starting in place of Aaron Jordan. The rest of the starters — Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Kipper Nichols and Giorgi Bezhanishvili — are the same.

Interesting that Jordan isn't starting. The senior guard has been struggling for sure. He has just five points in the last three games and just 16 points total in Big Ten play this season. Maybe this change will get him back on track.

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 8:12 p.m., BTN

Here's more from Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Minnesota because, you know what, the Gophers are a tough matchup for the Illini in some very specific (and important) areas. Like rebounding.

"You’ve got to put your gloves on; you’ve got to fight," Underwood said about the rebounding battle. "The one thing that Jordan (Murphy) does is he’s relentless. He never accepts a block out. It’s really, really easy to get consumed with him, and then you look at (Daniel) Oturu, the freshman, and he’s averaging 3.2 offensive reboudns per game. Those are elite numbers. They do a great job of underneath you and running you back up the floor. They almost run out of bounds at times to get inside you. You have to do your job early to block them out.

"Then you’ve got (Amir) Coffey at 6-8, who plays the point, and it’s unnatural to have other teams’ point guards go to the glass, yet he’s a good rebounder. We’ve got to bring our mindset that it’s picking a fight so to speak. We have to be very, very diligent and have a high level of concentration of making sure we hit guys. We spent time on that this week as we do any week, but it’s a big key for their success."

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 8:12 p.m., BTN

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 8:12 p.m., BTN

A little break down on the Gophers from Illinois coach Brad Underwood:

"Minnesota’s a team that I had not seen a lot until I really started watching and preparing for this game," he said. "They’re a little unique maybe in the fact they’re very, very big. (Amir) Coffey plays a lot at the point and is having a phenomenal Big Ten campaign at this point. When you really stop and look at Jordan Murphy and the career he’s put together. ... and they get to the foul line a great deal and kind of on the quiet side one of the better transition teams in our conference and maybe in the country.

"(Dupree) McBrayer is playing great as of late. This is a team that has tremendous physical size. I like their two freshmen a lot that are fitting in nicely — the (Daniel) Oturu kid in the middle and Gabe Kalscheur is quietly having a very good freshman year. This is a very good basketball team. Richard (Pitino's) doing a great job in terms of molding them when they don’t have a true point. The (Isaiah) Washington kid is coming off the bench, and he’s playing better."

Good evening everybody. If you decided against braving the continuing winter weather tonight and didn't make it out to State Farm Center, well, that's what we're here for. Beat writer Scott Richey (as always, that's me) is all set up courtside ahead of tonight's Illinois-Minnesota game.

At 8 p.m. (Insert dramatic sigh from everyone with a deadline tonight).

The tip time isn't exactly ideal. Neither is the fact Illinois is on both a five-game Big Ten losing streak and a five-game losing streak overall dating back to the Braggin' Rights game and with that home loss in overtime to Florida Atlantic before Big Ten play resumed in the new year.

Illinois needs a win. Tonight is, by the odds, the best chance to get one. Minnesota is just a 1 1/2-point favorite tonight at State Farm Center. It's the matchup with the Gophers, though, that is concerning. Specifically Jordan Murphy's rebounding, Daniel Oturu's shot blocking (and rebounding) and Amir Coffey being the leading scorer in the Big Ten right now and he's running the point and he's 6-foot-8.

Maybe Ayo Dosunmu continues his breakout 2019. Maybe Trent Frazier takes his 3 of 5 three-point shooting against Michigan and does even better. Maybe Giorgi Bezhanishvili can go toe-to-toe with the Minnesota big men. But all of those things probably have to happen.

Tipoff's in an hour (hope you got a nap in) but until then you can catch up on an assortment of Illinois basketball coverage right here at IlliniHQ.com:

