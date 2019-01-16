Winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday night

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for East Central Illinois, including Champaign and Vermilion counties, from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Thursday.



Freezing rain and snow are expected Wednesday night. Snowfall accumulation could reach one inch, and ice accumulation could be a light glaze.



You should expect slick roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning. So officials are giving you the usual reminders: completely clear your windows of snow and ice, leave early, take it slow, give extra space between you and the car ahead of you and avoid sudden braking.



