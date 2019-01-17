Dense fog advisory, winter storm watch issued

Update 12:46 p.m. Thursday:



The weather service has issued a winter storm watch from Friday night through Saturday afternoon. More counties are expected to be added ahead of this weekend's snow.



**



Original story:



The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for all of East Central Illinois, except for Ford and Iroquois counties, until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Visibility is expected to drop to one quarter of a mile or less at times. So slow down, make sure you have your headlights on and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.