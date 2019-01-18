Winter storm warning issued

A winter storm warning will be in effect for a part of East Central Illinois on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said heavy snowfall is expected in Champaign, Macon, Piatt and Vermilion counties. DeWitt County is under the same warning from 6 p.m. today to 6 p.m. Saturday. A total of 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible and winds are also expected to gust around 35 miles per hour.

Ford and Iroquois counties will be under a winter storm warning from midnight until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Total snow accumulations could range from 3 to 7 inches in those two counties, with winds gusting 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Blowing and drifting snow is also expected across the area, which will make travel difficult.

Meanwhile, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, and Shelby counties are under a winter weather advisory all day Saturday.

Total snow accumulations are expected to be in the 2 to 4 inch range, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour.