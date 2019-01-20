LIVE! Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa shot 66.7 percent from the field overall and three-point range, three players scored at least 20 points and the No. 23 Hawkeyes cruised in a 95-71 victory against Illinois.

Joe Wieskamp made all eight of his shots — including six three-pointers — to lead Iowa with 24 points. Ayo Dosunmu paced Illinois with 15 points.

The Illini (5-13, 1-6 Big Ten) will return to action at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Wisconsin at State Farm Center.

Iowa 68, Illinois 47 — 11:54 left in 2nd half

This one has ... gotten away from the Illini. They really can't seem to get anything done defensively. A lot of that is on the Iowa offense, though. Double the Hawkeyes' bigs? They'll kick it out to the perimeter, where Iowa is still shooting 80 percent from three-point range. Harrass the Hawkeyes on the perimeter? They've got Luka Garza and Tyler Cook on the block. Especially Garza so far today with his 12 points.

Iowa 58, Illinois 42 — 14:38 left in 2nd half

Iowa is basically on a team-wide heat check right now. The Hawkeyes simply can't miss from three-point range. Doesn't matter which player. Joe Wieskamp. Jordan Bohannon. Isaiah Moss. Iowa is on fire ... and shooting 10 of 12 (83.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

Iowa 39, Illinois 24 — Halftime

Not exactly the way Illinois probably wanted to follow up its first Big Ten win of the season. The Illini didn't do much offensively other than Trent Frazier (half of the team's points), and their defense was a direct reflection of not making shots. That happens with this team.

I would imagine allowing Joe Wieskamp to shoot four pretty much wide open three-pointers wasn't part of the game plan. He made all four of them and has a game-high 14 points. Illinois had Wieskamp covered on Iowa's final play of the half. Just not Isaiah Moss. He beat the halftime buzzer to give the Hawkeyes their 15-point lead.

I'm sort of scared to do this, but to the Twitter machine!

Iowa 31, Illinois 22 — 3:19 left in 1st half

Here's the thing. Trent Frazier did have a three-game stretch where he struggled this month. It wasn't his typicaly play. And it probably didn't have all that much to do with social media. Frazier simply wasn't making shots at a particularly high rate, and Ayo Dosunmu took over leading the Illini offense.

Today, though? Illinois would be sunk without Frazier. The sophomore guard is 3 of 6 from three-point range, and he leads the Illini with 12 points. That's why they only trail by nine instead of, well, a lot more in a game that has a bit of a feel that Illinois should be down big.

Iowa 18, Illinois 6 — 11:53 left in 1st half

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. Illinois hasn't scored since the last update. In fact, the Illini have missed their last eight shots and haven't scored in the last 5 minutes, 24 seconds.

Illinois had avoided scoring droughts like this one since early in the second half at Indiana. That scoring drought also includes a shot clock violation, which was just waiting to happen after the way Illinois started the game.

Iowa isn't having such issues on the offensive end. The Hawkeyes are shooting 75 percent from the field — compared to Illinois' 18.2 percent — and Joe Wieskamp just hit his third three-pointer (on three attempts). He was wide open. Again.

Iowa 11, Illinois 6 — 15:07 left in 1st half

Not as good a start for the Illini as Wednesday's game against Minnesota. Like Brad Underwood said, Illinois was the aggressor in that game. Can't say that's the case right now. The Illini are burning a lot of clock in their halfcourt offense with pretty much nothing but moving the ball around the perimeter. Also, Iowa's 3 of 4 early on from the free throw line. The Hawkeyes are attacking the basket with purpose.

Tevian Jones was again first off the bench for Illinois today, and he immediately hit a three-pointer. The 6-foot-7 guard could be the answer for the Illini on the wing. He does things athletically that the rest of his teammates just can't.

Illinois at No. 23 Iowa — Noon, BTN

A few updates to catch up on from Iowa City ...

— Illinois is not at full strength roster wise with Adonis De La Rosa back in Champaign. The 7-footer is sick, so he didn't travel with the team.

— The Illini are using the same starting lineup as the one that beat Minnesota on Wednesday with Da'Monte Williams replacing Aaron Jordan from what's been the typical group (Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu, Kipper Nichols and Giorgi Bezhanishvili).

— Tyler Cook is starting for Iowa. He's in the lineup along with Jordan Bohannon, Isaiah Moss, Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza.

Illinois at No. 23 Iowa — Noon, BTN

A little breakdown on today's game against the Hawkeyes from Illinois coach Brad Underwood:

"It starts with (Jordan) Bohannon with them," Underwood said. "They’re an exceptional team in transition. They shoot the three. Between Bohannon and (Luka) Garza and (Tyler) Cook, they’re a team that’s No. (3) in the country in getting to the foul line. They do it with early post-ups. This is a veteran team. I love their talent. They’re all back, and they’ve just continued to progress and mature. Fran’s done a great job. It’s a team that mixes up defenses. We’ll see five or six different defenses, so we’ve been preparing for that."

The free throw thing is a real concern. Iowa not only gets to the free throw line a lot — remember, third in the country in free throw rate — but the Hawkeyes also shoot 75.7 percent at the line as a team.

So not fouling is a priority for the Illini.

"I thought we were the aggressors against Minnesota," Underwood said. "We have to try to establish that mentality again. It’s crazy how it works. When you’re aggressive, you foul less. When you’re passive, you’re reaching and a step late."

Illinois at No. 23 Iowa — Noon, BTN

Tyler Cook is going to play today for Iowa. That news was broken by Jon Rothstein. Of course, I had a pretty good feeling about it when Cook was the first player — from either team — out on the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena getting some shots up a full two hours before tipoff. Of course, he was still an hour behind me (although I didn't get some shots up).

Tyler Cook in uniform (at least the shorts) and getting some shots up 2 hours before tip. We’ll see if he plays today vs. the #Illini. pic.twitter.com/0IaoZeQIja — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 20, 2019

So what does that mean for Illinois? Nothing particular good, really. Cook is Iowa's leading scorer at 17.1 ppg. He's also the Hawkeyes' leading rebounder at 8.3 rpg. He's also a 70.6 percent free throw shooter. So, yeah, Illinois might have been better off if Cook's ankle remained just a bit too injured. The way he was moving during his solo stretch ahead of warmups, though, pretty much ended any chance of that.

Greetings from bitterly cold Iowa City. The temperature might — and I stress might — get to double digits by the end of today's game between Illinois and No. 23 Iowa. Now? Bundle up if you're headed to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Of course, between the cold and the snow and ice the last couple days, this game might not be particularly well attended.

Certainly have to think Illinois fans will be in short supply given the road conditions between, let's say, Champaign and Iowa City. They're not better if the Illini faithful would have been driving from Bloomington or Decatur or Peoria or Chicago or ... well, you get the picture.

So if you couldn't make it, we've got you covered right here at IlliniHQ.com. Media turnout might be pretty low, too, from the Illinois contingent. That's why you leave a day early. Plenty of in person coverage coming your way throughout the afternoon.

Now, to the game. Illinois is coming off its best win of the season. To be honest, it was the best win in several years. Not just because it was a 27-point victory against Minnesota, but for how it happened. The Illini also played their most complete game in some time.

Illinois just has to do it again against a ranked Iowa team that's won four straight and nine of its last 10. That's no easy task. With tipoff just an hour away, though, catch up on all our Illini coverage ...

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood wrote a short note for each of his players heading into Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. The notes contained one aspect of the game the Illinois coach wanted each Illini to focus on against the Gophers.

“We’re trying to keep it very simple,” Underwood said after Illinois beat Minnesota by 27. “This is a young team that we don’t want to overwhelm sometimes. Just simple tasks and simple goals along with maintaining the effort and the focus. Not getting lost in the ups and downs of the game. Just keep it simple enough to know go offensive rebound every trip or deny every trip or whatever it may be for those individuals. It was simplicity.”

Giorgi Bezhanishvili’s note directed the freshman forward’s focus toward rebounding against Minnesota. The 6-foot-9 Georgian finished with eight rebounds Wednesday. Rebounding will be as much — or more of — a priority when Illinois (5-12, 1-5 Big Ten) returns to action at noon today against No. 23 Iowa (15-3, 4-3) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

To continue reading, click here. Then keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com for more Illinois hoops coverage.