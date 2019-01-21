Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Early-morning fire heavily damages church in northeast Champaign

Mon, 01/21/2019 - 7:43am | Michael Kiser

CHAMPAIGN — A fire significantly damaged a church on the northeast side of the city early Monday morning.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said crews were called at about 3:05 a.m. to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 808 E. Bradley Ave.

Smith said firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on scene, which led to a call to for assistance from Urbana firefighters.

He said the fire was kept out of the two connected buildings to the south.

Firefighters had to battle the blaze under frigid conditions, with temperatures just above zero and a wind chill that was below zero at that time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A dollar damage estimate is not yet available.

There were no injuries.

