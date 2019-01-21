Fire damages Champaign church

7:45 a.m. Update

A Champaign fire official says a blaze significantly damaged a church on the northeast side of the city early Monday morning.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith says crews were called at about 3:05 a.m. to the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 808 East Bradley Avenue.

Smith says firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on scene, which led to a call to for assistance from Urbana firefighters.

He says the fire was kept out of the two connected buildings to the south.

They had to fight the fire under frigid conditions with temperatures just above zero and a wind chill that was below zero at that time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. A dollar damage estimate is not yet available.

There were no injuries.

Original 5:30 a.m.

