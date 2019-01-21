Fire destroys house northeast of Urbana; 2 sent to hospital

URBANA — A house northeast of the city was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

Carroll Fire Protection District Chief Jim Green said firefighters were called to a house in the area of 2310 North High Cross Road. When they arrived flames were showing through the roof of the single-story structure. Green said it appears the fire started on the front of the house.

He said two people were able to escape but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. He said a woman had minor burns from trying to put out the fire.

Green said there was not any power or gas hooked up to the house, which he said was heated by a wood-burning stove.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. A dollar damage estimate was not available.

Carroll had help from the Edge-Scott, Eastern Prairie, Rantoul, Savoy, St. Joseph-Stanton, and Thomasboro fire departments. The Champaign County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provided buses to help keep responders warm with temperatures hovering around 0 degrees.