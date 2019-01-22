UPDATED: Winter weather advisory extended to more counties

Other Related Content UPDATE: Crashes bog down I-57 in Champaign County

9:15 a.m. Update

The National Weather Service has extended the winter weather advisory to more counties in East Central Illinois.

The advisory now includes Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, Piatt, and Vermilion counties. It will be in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Freezing rain and drizzle is expected, which could create a light glaze of ice. Winds could also gust up to 35 miles per hour.

The winds may cause additional drifting of snow, especially in rural areas on east to west roads.

Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois counties are under a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations from one-tenth of an inch, to two-tenths of an inch in those two counties.

Expect slippery roads, parking lots and sidewalks in some places as a result of the ice.

Conditions should improve as the temperature gets above freezing.

Original

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties from noon Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Freezing rain is expected...with total ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch expected. Expect slippery roads as a result of the ice, so slow down while driving.