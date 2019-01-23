LIVE! Wisconsin

Wisconsin 47, Illinois 45 — 10:22 left in 2nd half

This feels like a game Illinois should be leading. The fact the Illini have been in the double bonus for three minutes already and will continue to be for the next 10 1/2 minutes is a big deal. Yet, somehow, Wisconsin's still ahead. OK, that somehow is helped by the fact Illinois is shooting 36 percent from the field and just 16.7 percent (3 of 18) from three-point range. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is shooting 50 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range (5 of 11). It makes a difference.

Wisconsin 38, Illinois 31 — 15:58 left in 2nd half

Wisconsin has more turnovers with 12 to Illinois' four. The Badgers have also committed more fouls (13 to six for the game). Yet Wisconsin has been able to add to its halftime lead — at least a little. Illinois scoring just one point in the first 4 minutes, 2 seconds, of course, helped the Badgers. The Illini have missed all six of their shot attempts, including a ridiculous scoop layup attempt by Trent Frazier he lucked out on that the officials said was tipped by Wisconsin. I'd say it wasn't.

Wisconsin 32, Illinois 30 — Halftime

Anyway, Illinois could easily have the lead at halftime. Except the Illini put together a pretty terrible final possession — a deep, contested Ayo Dosunmu three-pointer was the best look they could apparently get off a timeout — and then Andres Feliz was whistled for a foul as time expired. D'Mitrik Trice made both free throws, and the Badgers have the lead.

Notable from the first half, though? Illinois forced 10 Wisconsin turnovers. The Badgers don't even average that many for a game, entering tonight's action committing just 9.6 turnovers per game. Also, Ethan Happ only has three points. That's good, even though Trice (eight) and Nate Reuvers (10 points) aren't having too much trouble scoring.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili, then, is definitely winning the post battle. The Illini freshman has a game-high 12 points to go with four rebounds.

#illini really need to get Frazier more involved, he should definitely have more than 3 shots...I know he sat with fouls, but still — Mark Umbricht (@MarkUmbricht) January 24, 2019

Wouldn’t be an Illini game without the refs interfering against us. — Tyler Lincheck (@tylerlincheck) January 24, 2019

Giorgi is starting to draw double teams in the post. Brian Cook the last Illini big to get doubled on the block? — Ian Gold (@iansgold) January 24, 2019

If Illini hit half of their open threes they would be leading by 10 or so — Paul Veith (@PEVeith) January 24, 2019

Wisconsin 18, Illinois 16 — 10:30 left in 1st half

Illinois hardly attacked the basket at all Sunday at Iowa. It was certainly an issue in the 24-point loss. Tonight? Not a lot of dribble drives except for Andres Feliz. The junior guard is being aggressive taking it to the rim, and he's got four early points to show for it. Giorgi Bezhanishvili has five points to lead the Illini, and Ayo Dosunmu also has four points.

Khalil Iverson has six to lead Wisconsin, including a wicked dunk after Aaron Jordan flopped on Ethan Happ trying to draw a charge and basically gave Happ a free and clear passing late to hit the cutting Iverson. Brad Underwod was ... not happy.

Illinois 5, Wisconsin 5 — 15:53 left in 1st half

Wisconsin entered tonight's game averaging just less than 10 turnovers per game and ranking fifth nationally in turnover percentage. The Badgers already have five turnovers so far tonight in just more than four minutes of action. Illinois is really pressuring the passing lanes — to keep Ethan Happ from getting easy entry passes more than anything — and it's working.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 8:12 p.m., BTN

First, another change in Illinois' starting lineup. Aaron Jordan is back in, but Kipper Nichols is out. That makes it a Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu, Da'Monte Williams and Jordan backcourt with Giorgi Bezhanishvili the lone forward. Jordan getting the start means he's going to draw 6-foot-11 Nate Reuvers defensively. It's either that or the 6-10 Ethan Happ. Either will be a challenge for the 6-5 Illini senior guard.

Defensively, this game could turn out similar to Sunday's game at Iowa in terms of needing to guard the perimeter. The Illini obviously didn't do a great job of that against the Hawkeyes.

"Very similar type game," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We’ve talked a lot about that in the scouting. You’ve got to get to Reuvers on the perimeter. You’ve got to get to (Kobe) King when he’s in the game. You’ve got to get to (Brevin) Pritzl. You’ve got to get to those guys.

"It’s real easy to get consumed with Ethan and worry about him, yet those guys are the ones that shoot the dart that puts you down for good. We’ve got to be very, very dialed into those guys. It’s why they’re good. It’s why Ethan makes them good. They space the floor with shooters and can hurt you from a lot of ways."

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 8:12 p.m., BTN

First, tipoff has officially been set for 8:12 p.m. Those 12 minutes might not seem like much, but I could use them at the back end of the game when it comes to bating deadline.

Meanwhile, it's Coaches vs. Cancer Week, so the Illini staff will be rocking Nike sneakers with their suits during the annual event to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 8 p.m., BTN

Illinois coach Brad Underwood had a few thoughts Tuesday afternoon reflecting on Sunday's loss at Iowa and looking ahead to tonight's game against Wisconsin:

"Iowa’s good and was even, I guess, pretty impressive when you watched it again on film, so I don’t want to take anything away from them," Underwood said. "When you have three guys go 13 of 14 from the three in a game, that’s pretty impressive. That’s hard to do in a gym by yourself, but they did it. Give them a lot of credit.

"I don’t know if we drank the poison of success or just being a little bit different and young not having a walkthrough, getting in late and having some travel adversity and not being in that gym at all until game time. We were flat, and they were really good. I think Iowa’s a team that should have expectations of being at least in the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. I think they’re that good, and they made us pay.

"I think that maybe if not the best then the most valuable player probably to his team in college basketball in Ethan Happ coming to town. It’s pretty impressive to see a young man and look in the record books and see him int he top three or four of just about every category including steals and points and rebounds and assists. He’s very good.

"They’re obviously coming off a big win against Michigan and they got huge a night from him, but they’re more than him. (D'Mitrik) Trice is having a very, very good year, and Brad Davison is one of the great tough guys in our league — jack of all trades and does a little of everything."

Good evening everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. The last time Illinois was here was a pretty good night. Like 27-point victory against Minnesota good. Since? The Illini reversed course with a 24-point loss at Iowa on Sunday against a Hawkeyes' team that — only slight hyperbole here — made essentially every shot it attempted.

The challenge doesn't exactly lessen with Illinois back home at State Farm Center. Not with Ethan Happ and Wisconsin in town fresh off beating then No. 2 Michigan for the Wolverines' first loss of the season. Happ, of course, leads the Badgers in essentially every relevant statistical category except three-point and free throw shooting.

Those are the holes in Happ's game. As good as he is — and he's good — his jumper is nonexistent. Wisconsin has other guys that can shoot. Like D'Mitrik Trice and Nate Reuvers and Brevin Pritzl and (sometimes at least) Brad Davison.

Illinois has lost 13 straight to the Badgers in the series, including the last six in Champaign. Flipping that narrative is going to require one of those complete, 40-minute efforts that led to the blowout win against the Gophers. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier playing well at the same time — not trading productive halves of basketball — wouldn't hurt either. Plus more on the wing from somebody, whether it's Tevian Jones, Aaron Jordan, Da'Monte Williams, Alan Griffin or Kipper Nichols. Definitely Nichols.

With tipoff an hour away, catch up on all you need to know before the Illini and Badgers square up in another Big Ten battle:

— Starters, stats, storylines and our beat writer's pick

— In search of help: Six recruiting targets to watch

Bezhanishvili's star on the rise

CHAMPAIGN — Giorgi Bezhanishvili's BTN Live interview with host and personality Mike Hall after Illinois' win against Minnesota is just shy of eight minutes of must-see entertainment. Within seconds, both Bezhanishvili and Hall are laughing, with the Illini freshman amused that Hall called him a star.

"LeBron James is a star," Bezhanishvili said after that interview aired. "I'm definitely not a star —yet. Hopefully. I don’t expect anything from myself. It just happened for me basically. I just try to play hard every day. I have different goals — like rebounding the ball — and scoring just happens basically.”

Bezhanishvili has established himself as a pivotal piece for Illinois this season as the team’s leading rebounder and third leading scorer. He’ll be center stage for a showdown with Badgers’ veteran Ethan Happ when Illinois faces Wisconsin at 8 p.m. today at State Farm Center.

Bezhanishvili will be at the center of a different stage when he emcees the 10th annual Jock Jams on Monday at Foellinger Auditorium alongside sophomore goalkeeper Jaelyn Cunningham from the Illinois women’s soccer team. This year’s event will raise funds for Athletes Against Anxiety and Depression Foundation, Childhood Leukemia Foundation and local charity Feeding Our Kids.

