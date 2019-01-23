Mahomet-Seymour bus driver arrested for DUI

WHITE HEATH - The superintendent of the Mahomet-Seymour School District said a bus driver was arrested Tuesday night for driving under the influence of medication.

Lindsey Hall said the bus was pulled over in Piatt County as it was returning to Mahomet from an athletic event. The Mahomet-Seymour Junior High school wrestling team was aboard.

Hall said the driver is also facing a preliminary charge of reckless endangerment of children. The name of the bus driver has not yet been released.

She said the driver passed all required tests earlier in the school year.

Preliminary information is that an Illinois State trooper made the stop on Interstate 72 eastbound near White Heath about 8:30 p.m. Information about the reason for the stop was not immediately available.

"We take these charges very seriously and will take appropriate action in the school district. The safety of our children and staff is the top priority at all times," Hall said in a release.

We'll have more details on this story as they become available.