NFL star returning to Danville for a cause

Photo by: Provided Trent Sherfield's anti-gun violence shoes, which the former Danville Vikings athlete wore for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals during a December game against Detroit, are up for raffle at a Vikings boys' basketball game Jan. 26, 2019, against Urbana.

DANVILLE -- When the Danville boys basketball team hosts Urbana at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Trent Sherfield will be in attendance — along with a special prize for one lucky fan.

The 2014 Vikings graduate and current NFL wide receiver with the Arizona Cardinals has put up a pair of game-worn, autographed cleats for raffle. And these aren’t just any old shoes — though they are caked with a bit of dirt.

As part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, Sherfield and his teammates had the option to wear uniquely-designed kicks during their Dec. 9 game against the Detroit Lions.

Sherfield chose to bring attention to an issue plaguing the United States: gun violence.

Sherfield’s cleats are predominantly black. Both sides of each shoe bear an iconic Nike swoosh symbol. Sherfield used the rest of his design to send a message.

In bold, white lettering are the words “Stop gun violence,” “End gun violence,” “No more” and “Silence.”

Smaller, red symbols dot the shoes, including one of a handgun covered by the traditional “no” symbol.

Danville is raffling off these cleats at halftime of Saturday’s matchup with Urbana. Tickets are available through the Vikings’ athletic department, or at the door on game day — one for $10 or three for $20.

"It's going to be an exciting time," Sherfield said in a video posted Tuesday from Danville's Twitter account. "Can't wait to see everybody. Can't wait to see old friends and reconnect with everybody. I hope the whole town and city comes out, and we can just have great energy and great vibes."

Funds raised will go to the Danville football program. For more information, contact the high school at 217-444-1500.