No cause determined in Monday's church fire

CHAMPAIGN — A fire that gutted Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Monday started in the attic above the sanctuary, according to the Champaign Fire Department.

That’s where much of the heating and air conditioning equipment was located, Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said, but due to the damage, investigators were not able to determine the cause.

“Investigators were unable to determine the exact point of origin of this fire in the attic due to the extensive fire damage and subsequent roof collapse,” Smith said.

But investigators don't think it was set by anyone, Smith said, and police are not involved.

The fire started shortly around 3 a.m. Monday in bitterly cold weather.

It took firefighters six hours to completely extinguish the fire, Smith said.

He said the attic was only accessible through a small opening above the church’s projector room.