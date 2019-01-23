UPDATE: After fire, Mount Olive finds new home for church services

The Rev. Keith Thomas will visit with Brian Barnhart at 10 a.m. Thursday on WDWS.

CHAMPAIGN — Services will go on for Mount Olive Missionary Baptist this Sunday after a fire gutted the church's sanctuary earlier this week.

Services will be held at CU Church, 602 W. Church St., C, according to Mount Olive trustee Phyllis Clark.

"They have been gracious and are allowing us to hold our services there until we can get something figured out on a more permanent basis," Clark said.

The space is available because CU Church meets at the I Hotel on Sundays, and Mount Olive will have the space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clark said.

She said CU Church, like many others, reached out to Mount Olive to offer their support after Monday's fire, which caused the roof to collapse.

"We have had an outpouring of support from the community," Clark said. "From people wanting to help, to donate time. We've had some monetary donations. It's just a breath of fresh air to know that in a crisis like this, that the community knows how to come together."

Later today, church members will be meeting for a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church at 500 E. Park St., C.

"It's primarily for Mount Olive members and past members to come and unify with one another," Clark said.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Monday in the attic above the sanctuary, Champaign Deputy Fire Marshall Randy Smith said Wednesday, but investigators were unable to determine a cause.

CHAMPAIGN — A fire that gutted Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Monday started in the attic above the sanctuary, according to the Champaign Fire Department.

That's where much of the heating and air conditioning equipment was located, Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said, but due to the damage, investigators were not able to determine the cause.

"Investigators were unable to determine the exact point of origin of this fire in the attic due to the extensive fire damage and subsequent roof collapse," Smith said.

But investigators don't think it was set by anyone, Smith said, and police are not involved.

The fire started shortly around 3 a.m. Monday in bitterly cold weather.

It took firefighters six hours to completely extinguish the fire, Smith said.

He said the attic was only accessible through a small opening above the church's projector room.