UPDATE: Fire at Urbana apartment displaces 3 residents; no one hurt

Wed, 01/23/2019 - 4:51pm | Tim Ditman

URBANA — A family of three has been displaced after by fire in their apartment Wednesday caused by food left on a stove.

Urbana Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Brookstone Court around 1:30 p.m., where a teen said he had left the food on the stove, laid down and woke up to flames.

Edwards said the teen left before investigators could do a more thorough interview.

Firefighters had the flames under control in less than 10 minutes, and they contained the fire to the kitchen. Damages were estimated $50,000; no one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping the residents, an adult woman and two children, find another place to stay.

