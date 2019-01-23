UPDATE: Mahomet-Seymour bus driver arrested on DUI charges

UPDATE, 11:25 a.m.:

WHITE HEATH — A Mahomet man has a March court date in Piatt County after his arrest Tuesday for driving a school bus filled with student athletes and coaches allegedly while under the influence of drugs.

Illinois State Police arrested Marvin R. Bell, 69, who listed an address on Timber Ridge, about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports that a bus had been driving erratically through Decatur.

Monticello police and a Piatt County sheriff's deputy found the bus eastbound on Interstate 72 and pulled it over at the White Heath exit, keeping it there until a state trooper could arrive.

Bell was driving 33 students and coaches from the Mahomet-Seymour Junior High school wrestling team, who were on their way back to Mahomet from a meet in Mount Zion.

He was also arrested on preliminary charges of reckless endangerment of a child.

He was booked into the Piatt County Jail late Tuesday night but posted $250 cash and surrendered his driver's license as bond and was released early Wednesday morning. He was told to appear in court March 18 to be arraigned on the charges.

Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Lindsey Hall said she was notified of the arrest about 9 p.m. She said Bell had passed all required tests earlier in the school year.

"We take these charges very seriously and will take appropriate action in the school district," Hall said in a release. "The safety of our children and staff is the top priority at all times."

