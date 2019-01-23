UPDATE: Mahomet-Seymour bus driver arrested for DUI

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.:

WHITE HEATH - A Mahomet school bus driver was pulled over by state police after officials received reports of a bus driving erratically through Decatur, state police said.

The reports came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Joseph Rush said.

State troopers and local officers were "advised by Pontiac Communications Center of a Mahomet- Seymour School bus that had been reportedly driving erratically through Decatur," Rush said.

The bus was located on Interstate 72 by the Piatt County Sheriff's Office and Monticello Police Department, Rush said, and state troopers then arrived at the scene.

The bus was driven by Marvin R. Bell, who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the life of a child, Rush said. He was released from jail early Wednesday after posting his driver's license and $250.

The bus was carrying around 33 students and coaches, Rush said.

The Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School team was on its way home from an event in Mount Zion.

* * * *

UPDATE 10 a.m.:

ORIGINAL STORY

By MICHAEL KISER

"We take these charges very seriously and will take appropriate action in the school district. The safety of our children and staff is the top priority at all times," Hall said in a release.

We'll have more details on this story as they become available.