Wind chill advisory issued for Thursday
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a wind chill advisory for all area counties except Ford and Iroquois from 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday.
Advisories for Ford and Iroquois come from the National Weather Service office in Chicago, so it's possible a separate advisory could be issued.
The weather service said the wind chill could reach minus 25 degrees. So bundle up when outside.
