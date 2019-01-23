Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: After fire, Mount Olive finds new home for church services

Wind chill advisory issued for Thursday
| Subscribe

More Local

Wind chill advisory issued for Thursday

Wed, 01/23/2019 - 3:16pm | Tim Ditman

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a wind chill advisory for all area counties except Ford and Iroquois from 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday.

Advisories for Ford and Iroquois come from the National Weather Service office in Chicago, so it's possible a separate advisory could be issued.

The weather service said the wind chill could reach minus 25 degrees. So bundle up when outside.

Sections (3):News, Local, Weather
-