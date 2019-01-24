Case of measles reported in C-U with several possible exposure sites

CHAMPAIGN — A case of measles has been reported to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that can lead to rashes, high fevers and other complications.

The health department listed several possible exposure sites in Champaign-Urbana over the past couple weeks, including:

Jan. 12 and 13

— Between 3 p.m. and close at Texas Roadhouse, 204 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

Jan. 14

— Between 8 a.m. and noon at the University of Illinois' Mumford Hall, 1301 W. Gregory Drive, U.

— Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the UI's David Kinley Hall, 1407 W. Gregory Drive, U.

— Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the UI Psychology Building, 603 E. Daniel St., C.

— Between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at County Market, 2901 W. Kirby Ave., C.

Jan. 15

— Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the UI Agricultural Engineering Science Building, 1304 W. Pennsylvania Ave., U.

— Between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St., C.

Jan. 17

— Between 8 and 11 a.m. at the UI's McKinley Health Center, 1109 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

Jan. 18

— Between 2 and 5 p.m. at McKinley Health Center.

Saturday

— Between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital, 600 W. Park St., U.

People who think they have been exposed should call their health care provider to determine whether they need a vaccine or testing. Anyone showing symptoms should call ahead before going to the doctor or emergency room, as special arrangements can be made to protect other patients and medical staff.

Health district Administrator Julie Pryde said the locations above are perfectly safe to go to.

"If you were vaccinated, you don't need to worry about it. And you don't need to worry about it if you weren't in one of these locations," she said. "But for anyone unvaccinated, 9 of 10 will get infected."

Pryde said the person with measles is recovering, but the health district doesn't know how they got infected.

Most people are vaccinated against the disease, but some parents are opposed to vaccines and don't vaccinate their children.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization said that "anti-vaxxers" are one of the top 10 threats to global health.

In the 2017-18 school year, 151 out of nearly 10,000 Champaign school district students weren't vaccinated for measles, and in Urbana, 65 out of about 4,600 students weren't vaccinated.

This school year's data isn't yet available from the Illinois State Board of Education.

The state allows exemptions for medical and religious reasons.