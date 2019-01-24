Case of measles reported in Champaign-Urbana

CHAMPAIGN — A case of measles was reported to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease that can lead to rashes, high fevers and other complications.

The health department listed several possible exposure sites in Champaign-Urbana over the past couple weeks, including:

Saturday, Jan. 12

3 p.m. - close

Texas Roadhouse

204 N. Country Fair Dr., Champaign

Sunday, Jan. 13

3 p.m. - midnight

Texas Roadhouse

204 N. Country Fair Dr., Champaign

Monday, Jan. 14

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

County Market

2901 W. Kirby, Champaign

Monday, Jan. 14

8 a.m. - noon

University of Illinois Mumford Hall

1301 W. Gregory Dr., Urbana

Monday, Jan. 14

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

University of Illinois Psychology Building

603 E. Daniel St., Champaign

Monday, Jan. 14

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

University of Illinois David Kinley Hall

1407 W. Gregory Dr., Urbana

Monday, Jan. 15

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

University of Illinois Agricultural Engineering Science Building

1304 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Urbana

Tuesday, Jan. 15

3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Illini Union Bookstore

809 S. Wright St., Champaign

Thursday, Jan. 17

8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

University of Illinois McKinley Health Center

1109 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana

Friday, Jan. 18

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

University of Illinois McKinley Health Center

1109 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana

Saturday, Jan. 19

11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Carle Foundation Hospital

Emergency Department, Urbana

Health district administrator Julie Pryde said these locations are safe to go to, as the person was in isolation while waiting for test results.

“All of those places listed are perfectly safe to go to,” she said. “If you were vaccinated, you don’t need to worry about it. And you don’t need to worry about it if you weren’t in one of these locations. But for anyone unvaccinated, nine of 10 will get infected.”

Pryde said the person with measles is recovering, but the health district doesn’t know how the person got infected.

Most people are vaccinated against the disease, but some parents are opposed to vaccines and don’t vaccinate their children.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization said that “anti-vaxxers” are one of the top 10 threats to global health.