Case of measles reported in Champaign-Urbana
CHAMPAIGN — A case of measles was reported to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease that can lead to rashes, high fevers and other complications.
The health department listed several possible exposure sites in Champaign-Urbana over the past couple weeks, including:
Saturday, Jan. 12
- 3 p.m. - close
- Texas Roadhouse
- 204 N. Country Fair Dr., Champaign
Sunday, Jan. 13
- 3 p.m. - midnight
- Texas Roadhouse
- 204 N. Country Fair Dr., Champaign
Monday, Jan. 14
- 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- County Market
- 2901 W. Kirby, Champaign
Monday, Jan. 14
- 8 a.m. - noon
- University of Illinois Mumford Hall
- 1301 W. Gregory Dr., Urbana
Monday, Jan. 14
- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- University of Illinois Psychology Building
- 603 E. Daniel St., Champaign
Monday, Jan. 14
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- University of Illinois David Kinley Hall
- 1407 W. Gregory Dr., Urbana
Monday, Jan. 15
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- University of Illinois Agricultural Engineering Science Building
- 1304 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Urbana
Tuesday, Jan. 15
- 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Illini Union Bookstore
- 809 S. Wright St., Champaign
Thursday, Jan. 17
- 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- University of Illinois McKinley Health Center
- 1109 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana
Friday, Jan. 18
- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- University of Illinois McKinley Health Center
- 1109 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana
Saturday, Jan. 19
- 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Emergency Department, Urbana
Health district administrator Julie Pryde said these locations are safe to go to, as the person was in isolation while waiting for test results.
“All of those places listed are perfectly safe to go to,” she said. “If you were vaccinated, you don’t need to worry about it. And you don’t need to worry about it if you weren’t in one of these locations. But for anyone unvaccinated, nine of 10 will get infected.”
Pryde said the person with measles is recovering, but the health district doesn’t know how the person got infected.
Most people are vaccinated against the disease, but some parents are opposed to vaccines and don’t vaccinate their children.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization said that “anti-vaxxers” are one of the top 10 threats to global health.
