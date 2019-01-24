Schlarman star makes McDonald's All-American team

DANVILLE — For those in Anaya Peoples’ religion class at Schlarman on Thursday afternoon, they may have wondered why she stumbled on a few words.

The senior had to deliver a presentation. Only a few minutes after the girls’ basketball standout found out some of the biggest news of her life.

“My mind was racing,” Peoples said, “but I think I did pretty well.”

Peoples was one of 48 players — 24 boys and 24 girls — across the country selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game on Thursday, becoming the first player ever from Vermilion County to play in the prestigious showcase.

The boys’ McDonald’s All-American Game dates back to 1978, with the girls’ McDonald’s All-American Game starting in 2002, and Peoples is only the third player in The News-Gazette’s coverage area to land a spot in the game.

Former Centennial standout Roger McClendon played in the 1984 boys’ game, while St. Thomas More graduate Tori McCoy played in the 2016 girls’ game.

“This is an incredible honor,” Peoples said. “This is the highlight of a lot of careers, and it’s such an exciting moment.”

And what a basketball career she's had so far, particularly in the last 11 months.

The 5-foot-10 point guard guided Schlarman to a Class 1A state title last February.

In August, she won a gold medal with Team USA playing in the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Mexico City.

In November, she signed with Notre Dame, the defending national champions.

Now, she gets the chance to play in a game she grew up dreaming about taking part in.

Peoples attended the 2011 game in Chicago when her cousin, Cassie, who went on to play at Texas and Florida, played in the game.

“I was in third grade then, and it showed me that all your hard work will pay off,” Peoples said. “You can’t really describe how it feels, though, until you get to experience something like this.”

Peoples, The N-G’s Player of the Year each of the past two seasons, isn’t slowing down in her final prep season at Schlarman.

Entering Thursday night’s game at Hoopeston Area, Peoples was averaging 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hilltoppers (22-2).

"I'm not really sure how focused I'll be or how much I'll have calmed down," Peoples said with a laugh, "but that's what I have my teammates for."

Peoples will suit up for the West squad at the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 27 in Atlanta, and she is one of two Illinois natives picked for the game.

Brea Beal, the two-time N-G All-State Player of the Year from Rock Island who will play college basketball at South Carolina, will go against Peoples on the East team.

That moment is two months away, and on Thursday, Peoples was soaking in the fact she’ll get to represent her hometown on a national stage against some of the country’s best.

“Danville is where I grew up,” Peoples said. “They’ve supported me through everything and been completely behind me. I love being able to put Danville on the map and show everybody what we can do.”