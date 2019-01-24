UPDATE: Champaign shooting victim identified

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The scene outside 810 Fairoaks Drive in Champaign on Thursday morning.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man fatally shot in a home in Champaign early Thursday as Dehrone Hobbs, 38, of Champaign.

He was pronounced dead at 5:44 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital's emergency room after having been discovered about an hour earlier in a home in the 800 block of Fairoaks Drive.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Champaign Deputy Police Chief Dave Shaffer said another person in the home called police at 4:40 a.m. to report the shooting, which apparently followed forced entry by the assailant.

“They were awakened by sounds at the home and shortly thereafter, shots were fired in the house, striking one of the individuals,” said Champaign Deputy Police Chief Dave Shaffer.

Shaffer said police collected evidence that showed there were multiple shots fired. He was unwilling to say if the shots may have come from more than one gun.



Shaffer said police were not that familiar with Mr. Hobbs, who was criminally charged in Champaign County earlier this month after Champaign police found a small amount of suspected cocaine on him during a Jan. 6 traffic stop.

Court records show Mr. Hobbs had several previous drug-related convictions from McLean County and was released from prison on the latest just two months ago.



ORIGINAL STORY

CHAMPAIGN — A man is dead, the victim of apparent gunshot wounds inflicted in a Champaign home early Thursday.

Champaign police said they were sent to the 800 block of Fairoaks Drive at 4:40 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Inside they found an unresponsive 38-year-old man with life-threatening wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests that someone forced entry to the home and fired multiple shots before taking off. There is no currently available suspect information.

Police ask that any resident in the area who might have exterior home surveillance video taken between midnight Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday to please contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545.

The shooting death is the first homicide of 2019 in Champaign.

The city experienced seven murders, all by guns, in 2018, the first one coming on March 7, 2018.

