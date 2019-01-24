UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in Champaign's first homicide of 2019

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette A Champaign police crime-scene unit van is seen outside a house in the 800 block of Fairoaks Drive where a man was found fatally shot Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

UPDATE, 11:35 a.m.:

URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man fatally shot in a Champaign home early Thursdsay as Dehrone Hobbs, 38, of Champaign.

He was pronounced dead at 5:44 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital's emergency room after having been discovered about an hour earlier in a home in the 800 block of Fairoaks Drive.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Champaign Deputy Police Chief Dave Shaffer said another person in the home called police at 4:40 a.m. to report the shooting, which apparently followed forced entry by an assailant.

“They were awakened by sounds at the home and shortly thereafter, shots were fired in the house, striking one of the individuals,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said police collected evidence that showed there were multiple shots fired. He was unwilling to say if the shots may have come from more than one gun.

Original story, published 10:15 a.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — A man is dead, the victim of apparent gunshot wounds inflicted in a Champaign home early Thursday.

Champaign police said they were sent to the 800 block of Fairoaks Drive at 4:40 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Inside they found an unresponsive 38-year-old man with life-threatening wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests that someone forced entry to the home and fired multiple shots before taking off. No suspect information is currently available.

Police ask that any resident in the area who might have home-surveillance video taken between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday to please contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545.

The shooting death is the first homicide of 2019 in Champaign. The city experienced seven murders, all by guns, in 2018, the first one coming on March 7.